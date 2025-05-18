RE:L0:AD Grand Final Preview: CAG Osaka vs. FURIA Esports

CAG Osaka and FURIA Esports will face today in RE:L0:AD's grand final, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro's Carioca Arena 1.

FURIA Esports are the favorites to win the tournament due to the team's experience and previous results at international competitions. During their time at w7m esports, the roster won two BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024. Under the Black Panthers, the team's best result so far has been a third place at the Six Invitational 2025.

CAG Osaka's recent international form should give fans a glimpse of hope. Despite six years of poor international performances, the Japanese collected their best international result at the Six Invitational 2025 with a Top 12 finish. Only three months later, the Cyclops have now become the first APAC roster to reach an international major grand final.

With RE:L0:AD's grand final being played today at 4:15 PM BRT, we have had a look at the teams' previous results in the competition as well as the players' performances and their head to head record.

Both teams so far in RE:L0:AD

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, FURIA Esports' best players have been João "Jv9" Vitor and Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia. However, Diogo "Kheyze" Zanelli recently climbed to the top of the standings with his 1.68 performance against w7m esports in the semifinals. Despite heading to the match against the Bulls with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.15, his last performance helped him to overtake everyone in the tournament.

Meanwhile, despite a poor performance against Wildcard in the semifinals, Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa has been the Cyclops' best player in Rio de Janeiro. Precisely, against the North Americans, Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi and Takashi "Arculy" Ono were the best players of the series.

Here's a look at the teams' results so far in RE:L0:AD:

FURIA Esports

It's fair to say FURIA Esports have played against what are considered, on paper, much tougher oppositions. The team's group stage included the following results:

FURIA Esports 7-3 Elevate

7-3 Elevate Team BDS 1-7 FURIA Esports

Team Secret 4-7 FURIA Esports

DarkZero Esports 7-2 FURIA Esports

7-2 FURIA Esports FaZe Clan 3-7 FURIA Esports

Meanwhile, in the playoffs, FURIA Esports reached RE:L0:AD's grand final after clinching back-to-back 2-0 victories over the Six Invitational 2025 Top 6 side LOUD and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports.

CAG Osaka

On the other hand, CAG Osaka's path to reach RE:L0:AD's grand final has been arguably easier. The Japanese's group stage included the following results:

CAG Osaka 4-7 BNK FEARX

CAG Osaka 7-4 Elevate

7-4 Elevate Team BDS 7-2 CAG Osaka

7-2 CAG Osaka CAG Osaka 7-5 Team Liquid

Finally, the Japanese reached RE:L0:AD's grand final after back-to-back 2-1 victories against BNK FEARX and Wildcard.

Head to head record

Before today's grand final, both teams have faced off against twice. First, at the Gamers8 2023, when the Brazilians were still playing under w7m esports, and finally at the Six Invitational 2025.

While the first encounter was a one-sided series for the Bulls which included 7-3 and 7-1 wins on Clubhouse and Villa, the Japanese surprised everyone in Boston with a 2-0 win against FURIA Esports with 8-7 and 7-2 victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Chalet, respectively.

