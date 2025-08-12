Rainbow Six Siege X’s next season to be called Operation High Stakes

The next season of Rainbow Six Siege X will be called Operation High Stakes, as revealed by Ubisoft on their official social media channels. It will be revealed on August 17 at 10 PM PT and 7 PM CEST, according to Ubisoft’s Y10S2 Mid-Season Roadmap Update.

Operation High Stakes will be the second season of Rainbow Six Siege X after Operation Daybreak and the third season of Year 10. After Operation High Stakes is released, there will only be one season left to complete Siege X’s Year 10.

Although its release date hasn’t been revealed yet, we expect Operation High Stakes to be released between the first and second of September, 2025, considering new seasons of Siege are always launched two weeks after their official reveal.

Operation High Stakes will introduce a new defender from Switzerland. Based on the only picture we have of the operator, we expect this defender to use some type of laser gadget.

Moreover, Ubisoft has already confirmed that this new defender will bring a new weapon. Based on Ubisoft’s comments about it, we expect the new gun to be a shotgun.

Operation High Stakes will also bring three new modernized maps as Ubisoft will update Lair, Nighthaven Labs, and Consulate. Other expected updates to Siege X in Operation High Stakes include operator balancing updates, Dual Front updates, the Siege Cup to become a weekly tournament, an esports tab update, security improvements, and more!

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.