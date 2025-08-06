Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Mid-Season Roadmap update: New defender and new weapon confirmed for Y10S3, and more!

While most of the fans eyes are set on the Siege X Esports World Cup, Ubisoft has surprised the Rainbow Six Siege X fans with a mid-seasonal roadmap update for Year 10, including information about what has been confirmed for the upcoming season and what has been delayed.

Here's a look at what's coming in Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 3, with more features to be confirmed in the Year 10 Season 3 reveal!

Year 10 Season 3 to bring new defender and new weapon

Ubisoft will release a new defender in Year 10 Season 3 as well as a new weapon. According to today's blog post, the new defender, whose gadget will have something to do with lasers, will also bring a new weapon that "packs a punch." Based on this description, we expect this weapon to be a shotgun.

New assignment and new operator pool for Dual Front confirmed

Ubisoft will bring a new assignment and a new operator pool to Dual Front in Year 10 Season 3. As of now, Dual Front's assignment consists of escorting Dokkaebi (hostage) to the extraction point. This assignment rewards a team with two thirds of an enemy sector. The addition of a new assignment could shake the Dual Front experience.

Moreover, Ubisoft also confirmed the addition of a new operator pool, so expect some operators to leave the game mode. Logically, these will be replaced by some other names.

New modernized maps confirmed

Ubisoft confirmed that Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate will be modernized in Year 10 Season 3. They will join Chalet, Clubhouse, Bank, Border, and Kafe Dostoyevsky, which were modernized in Year 10 Season 2.

Siege Cup to be played every weekend

Ubisoft has confirmed that, starting in Year 10 Season 3, the Siege Cup will be scheduled as a weekly event. Based on the most recent editions of the Siege Cup, we expect the Siege Cup to take place every Sunday.

Esports tab update confirmed

The esports tab will be improved in Year 10 Season 3 as players will have access to more precise and wider information of the most important competitions of the BLAST R6 2025 circuit. This is extremely important to connect Siege X's esports experience with the casual community.

Ubisoft acknowledge cheating surge

Ubisoft acknowledged the cheating surge and will make improvements to R6 Shieldguard. More information will be given to the community when Year 10 Season 3 is revealed.

Voice chat moderation to be integrated to Reputation System

Ubisoft confirmed that they will integrate voice chat moderation to the Reputation System starting with Year 10 Season 3. This will lead to players with toxic behaviours being automatically muted, which will also affect their position on the Reputation System standings.

Privacy Mode to be added in console

Ubisoft will add Privacy Mode to consoles with Year 10 Season 3. This will allow players to play the game under an anonymous username, which will be generated automatically.

Ubisoft delays abandonment penalty improvements and additional Reputation System action detections

Ubisoft will delay abandonment penalty improvements and additional Reputation System action detections, which are now expected to be launched during Year 10 Season 4.

More information of what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X in the near future will be shared on August 17, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Until then, for more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.