Siege X's Year 10 Season 3 to be revealed on August 17

Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 3 will be revealed on August 17, 2025, at 1 PM ET. The information has been revealed in Ubisoft's Y10S2 Mid-Season Roadmap Update, where Ubisoft confirmed the features that will be released in the upcoming season and which ones have been pushed back to Year 10 Season 4.

Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 3 will bring a new defender to the game. Although we know the defender is a male operator from Switzerland, her operator name hasn't been revealed yet. Unfortunately, we don't have information of his gadget either, although, based on the only picture we have of the Swiss defender, we expect the gadget to have something to do with lasers.

What we do know about the upcoming Swiss defender is that he will bring a new weapon to Rainbow Six Siege X. Based on comments seen in the Year 10 Roadmap reveal and in Ubisoft's blog post, stating that the new gun "packs a punch" we expect the new weapon to be a shotgun. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Other changes confirmed to be released in Year 10 Season 3 are the modernization of Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate, the addition of the Siege Cup to Rainbow Six Siege X as a weekend game mode, the release of operator balancing changes, security improvements, and an update to the esports tab.

