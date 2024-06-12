Rainbow Six Siege Nomad operator guide

Nomad is a Rainbow Six Siege attacker who was added to the game with the launch of Operation Wind Bastion. She can deploy a gadget called Airjab, which will push back any defender, disorientating and exposing them to attackers.

Nomad was one of the best operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege until Ubisoft decided to increase the number of Claymores from one to two. Since then, players haven't seen the Moroccan operator as useful as before.

Despite that, she's still great. Here's everything you need to know about Nomad.

Nomad's biography

Nomad's real name is Sanaa El Maktoub and she was born in Marrakesh, Morocco. Due to her family's economic status, Sanaa started traveling from an early age.

She enlisted in the military when she was 19 and she joined the Groupe d'Intervention de La Gendarmerie Royale (GIGR). According to Ubisoft's biography, "she served 4 tours with the Mountain Infantry Battalion and took part in Flintlock exercises and joint missions with Trans-Saharan Counterterrorism Initiative partners."

Sanaa's stamina and strength have been proven multiple times. According to Ubisoft's official biography, "El Maktoub is among the few explorers who can cross the Sahara, climb up the Alps, trek through Asia’s rainforests, march along the Arctic Circle… and still return to her unit in operational shape."

What is the best Nomad loadout?

Primary: AK-74M Assault Rifle / ARX200 Assault Rifle

Secondary: PRB92 Handgun / .44 MAG Semi-Auto Handgun

Gadgets: x3 Breach Charge / x3 Stun Grenades

Nomad's loadout is very strong. She can choose between the ARX200 and the AK-74M, two powerful assault rifles. Those make her a viable operator for any attacking lineup. Players usually combine one of the assault riffles with the PRB92 Handgun, as the recoil on the .44 is considerable.

Meanwhile, Nomad's best ally is her three stun grenades. However, breaching charges are always a good addition, especially on maps like Clubhouse, Consulate, or Kafe, where destruction is important.

What is Nomad's playstyle?

Nomad is a very versatile operator. However, players often use Nomad as a flank watcher and intel gatherer. You can also use her as a utility burner, as both her Airjabs and her stun grenades can trigger devices such as Wamai's disks or Jäger's ADSs.

At the same time, her loadout gives her the chance to play aggressively, getting into gunfights while being successful at most of them due to the strength of her primary weapons. Nomad is, without a doubt, one of the strongest operators in Rainbow Six Siege!

How to use Nomad in Siege

Nomad's gadget is the Airjab Launcher. As its name indicates, it launches a device called "Airjab". The Airjab is a gadget that can stick to any surface in the game and is triggered by movement. When a defender walks or runs by it, the device detonates and pushes back any opponent regardless of its size.

Airjabs are often placed next to key windows and doors where defenders are expected to jump out from. They can also be placed next to rotations or key doors to avoid late flanks by defenders. Airjabs are a very important gadget for attackers and are a good alternative to Claymores.

Although Nomad is a great operator thanks to the uniqueness of her ability, the players have been ignoring her since Ubisoft doubled the number of Claymores from one to two.

How do I counter Nomad?

Nomad has many counters in Rainbow Six Siege.

Impact Grenades and bullets are the main counters, as any kind of damage will destroy the Moroccan's gadget. The Airjab's sound is a counter to itself, as defenders can easily hear it. So, if you want to perform a jumpout or a runout, you should first pay attention to the sound!

Solis' gadget can detect Nomad's Airjabs. Mute can also counter Nomad's Airjabs by placing his Signal Disruptors close to Nomad's gadget. That will disable the device, enabling the defender to walk without being pushed back.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Tubarão can also counter Nomad, as his Zero Canisters can freeze Nomad's Air Jabs for 12 seconds.

What are the best Nomad skins?

Here are some skins for Nomad in Rainbow Six Siege.

Infinite Journey

Nomad's Elite Bundle is called Infinite Journey. It fits Nomad's history perfectly, as she has spent much of her life traveling around the world, first with her family and then during her military duties. You can purchase it with 1,800 R6 Credits, a number that will be reduced by 10% if you own the Premium Battle Pass.

Nomad Wayfarer Bundle

Nomad's Wayfarer Bundle, made by Ikumi Nakamura, is one of the best she has. The skin concepts are brutal, and both her uniform and her headgear are also precious. You can only acquire it with R6 Credits.

DWG KIA 22

One of the best R6 Share skins of 2022, DWG KIA's skin for the ARX200 is adored by most of the Rainbow Six Siege community. You can purchase it for 700 R6 Credits, as the bundle doesn't only include this cosmetic but also an operator card background.

