Rainbow Six Siege Glaz operator guide

Glaz first arrived in Rainbow Six Siege at launch all the way back in December 2016, but even if you're familiar with the basics of this operator, our Glaz guide will still come in handy when getting to grips with some of his intricacies.

Imagine an operator who can see through smoke to protect his teammates from enemy attacks. Well, this operator has a name, and his name is Glaz.

This Russian operator boasts a thermal scope that allows him to spot his opponents with ease in adverse conditions - an ability that comes in especially handy when playing the Bomb game mode. Keep on reading to find out more about Glaz.

What is Glaz's biography?

Disclaimer: Glaz's biography has been removed from the game due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

What is the best Glaz loadout?

Primary: OTs-03 Marksman Rifle

Secondary: PMM Handgun / GONNE-6 Hand Cannon / Bearing 9 Machine Pistol

Gadgets: x2 Smoke Grenades / x2 Fragmentation Grenades / x2 Claymores

Glaz's loadout is led by his Marksman Rifle, the OTs-03, which deals a maximum of 71 points of damage per bullet. It's one of the strongest weapons in the game, but it can be difficult to control, so it'll take some getting used to.

Glaz is often seen with the Bearing 9 as a secondary option, although the GONNE-6 is very useful when you're looking to destroy bulletproof gadgets.

The Smoke Grenades are the best gadget for Glaz, as it complements his unique ability more than any other option. That said, some players do opt for the Fragmentation Grenades, which can be handy when your opponents bring bulletproof gadgets into the fight.

The one option we'd advise you to steer clear of is the two Claymores. Why? Well, because it should be down to other operators to bring these along, as Glaz's specialities lie elsewhere.

What is Glaz's playstyle?

Glaz is a support and flank-watcher. Thanks to his special ability, detailed more down below, he is extremely useful in plant and post-plant situations.

How to play Glaz's ability

Glaz's special gadget, the Flip Sight, has thermal detection. It allows him to see opponents through any smoke.

Glaz is a very situational operator, which essentially means he's only useful in certain scenarios. For example, his thermal scope comes in handy in plant and post-plant situations, as he can cover the planter behind a curtain of smoke.

While some players can use Glaz as an entry fragger, that's quite a risky move. His ability is more useful when you find yourself in the later stages of a round and the defenders must push you to disable the plant. If you're smart enough - and have a decent aim - you can get a lot of kills with this method.

How do I counter Glaz?

Countering Glaz in Rainbow Six Siege can be quite tricky.

Warden is Glaz's main counter, as Warden's ability also allows him to look through any smoke. It's essentially quite similar to Glaz's ability and can therefore create some interesting gunfights. Warden is very useful when trying to stop plants, and his C4 is often a major threat to poor Glaz.

Smoke can also work as a counter to Glaz, as the toxic canisters can stop players from pushing through the cloud.

At the same time, Operation Deep Freeze's new operator Tubarão can reduce the body temperature of the operators. This means that his gadget can be a counter against Glaz, as his thermal scope can't detect people whose body temperature is that low.

What are the best Glaz skins?

Here are some of the best skins for Glaz in Rainbow Six Siege.

Glaz's Elite Bundle - Lethal Citizen

Glaz's Elite Bundle is the Lethal Citizen. You can purchase it with 1,800 R6 Credits.

Glaz Hypothermic Bundle

You can acquire Glaz's Hypothermic Bundle with either Renown or R6 Credits.

Glaz Parched Bundle

Just like Glaz's Hypothermic Bundle, you can purchase Glaz's Parched Bundle with Renown or R6 Credits. The choice is yours!

Will Glaz be in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Glaz has been confirmed as one of the 18 operators added to the initial Rainbow Six Mobile operator pool.

We think that Glaz is a great addition to Rainbow Six Mobile. However, fitting the Russian operator in the Rainbow Six Mobile meta could be a bit tricky.