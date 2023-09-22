Rainbow Six Siege X operator guide: Fuze

Rainbow Six Siege's Fuze is a fierce attacker who has been a part of the game since its release in December 2016.

For casual players, Fuze is known for being the hostage killer. For more experienced players, Fuze is a real wildcard on maps with plenty of soft walls and floors like Clubhouse, Consulate, or Kafe.

If you hear his cluster being activated, it may already be too late for you. So stick around and read through our Rainbow Six Siege Fuze guide to learn all there is to know about him.

What is Fuze's biography?

Disclaimer: Fuze's biography has been removed from the game due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

What is the best Fuze loadout?

Primary: AK-12 Assault Rifle / 6P41 Light Machine Gun / Ballistic Shield

Secondary: PMM Handgun / GSH-18 Handgun

Gadgets: x3 Breach Charges / x2 Smoke Grenades / x2 Hard Breach Charges

Fuze's loadout is diverse and full of strong potential choices. You have plenty of guns and gadgets to test out with him, and that variety is what makes Fuze an interesting operator.

After the light machine guns nerf that arrived with the launch of Operation Brutal Swarm, players quickly moved back to the AK-12 as the weapon of choice for Fuze, which is no surprise given that it's one of the strongest guns in the game. However, if you're looking for an alternative pick, the 6P41 is still very solid.

For Fuze's secondary, both handguns are strong picks. While the PMM deals more damage than the GSH-18, the trade-off there is a smaller magazine, so you'll have to make all of those shots count.

Finally, the best gadget for Fuze is highly dependent on the bombsite you're attacking and what your teammates are bringing to the fight. There's really not one single best pick here, as it's very situational.

What is Fuze's playstyle?

Fuze is a support operator. He's a one-speed operator, so you're unlikely to see him used as an entry fragger. His speed trait makes him a very loud operator.

Fuze players tend to use the cluster charges to get rid of the utility on the site. When the job is done, Fuze can spend the time droning, giving callouts, and even getting in gunfights with his top-tier weapons. His utility is important, so before doing that, make sure you've got as much as possible out of his cluster charges.

What is Fuze's ability?

Fuze is often best used to destroy any defensive gadgets on the bomb site. With his cluster charges, he can easily get rid of any enemy devices such as Jäger's ADSs, Wamai's disks, operator traps, bulletproof gadgets, and many others.

Fuze can also deploy his cluster charges on reinforced walls. While the charge will take a bit longer to explode, the effect is the same. Keep in mind that players can destroy the cluster charge from the other side of the wall when put on reinforced surfaces.

Fuze can also deploy his cluster charges on the floor. Again, the effect is the same.

You can combine his cluster charges with his two Hard Breach Charges, which are perfect for maps like Consulate, Bank, or Clubhouse.

With the release of Operation Heavy Mettle, Ubisoft introduced a buff for Fuze. The Russian operator can now deploy his charges on Deployable Shields and Osa's shield. This makes it easy for Fuze to use his gadget to clean rooms full of defensive utility.

It's also worth noting that Fuze's cluster charges will create a hole when put on Castle barricades. If you use that smartly, you can secure an unexpected kill.

How do I counter Fuze?

Bullets can destroy Fuze's cluster charges. When put on windows or soft surfaces, the defenders can destroy them before being active. The same will happen on reinforced walls.

Fuze's main counter is C4 charges. With him having to work on soft surfaces, a well-timed C4 will easily kill the operator.

Fuze can't place cluster charges on electrified walls, so Bandit and Kaid can act as counters as well. Mute's Signal Disruptors have the same effect.

Jäger and Wamai's special devices will intercept one of the grenades released by the cluster charge, while the rest will explode as expected.

What are the best Fuze skins?

Here are some of the best skins for Fuze in Rainbow Six Siege.

Fuze's Elite Bundle - 2nd Shock Army

Fuze's Elite Bundle is called 2nd Shock Army. You can purchase it with 1,800 R6 Credits.

Fuze's Morty Bundle

Without a doubt, this is one of the funniest bundles in Rainbow Six Siege. It came as a result of Rainbow Six Siege's partnership with Rick and Morty. You can only purchase it with R6 Credits.

Elevate 22

Last but not least is Elevate's 22 R6 Share skin for Fuze and Ace's AK-12. You can purchase it with 700 R6 Credits.

And that's it for our Rainbow Six Siege Fuze guide! If you'd like to learn more about the game's other operators, we've also created a Glaz guide for your perusal.