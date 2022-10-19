Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Doc

Banner image: Ubisoft

Doc is a French operator in Rainbow Six Siege. He is a defender and his gadget can heal all kinds of operators, including attackers.

During Operation Brutal Swarm, Doc was heavily buffed. His unique ability, the Stim Pistol, was tweaked. On top of that, Ubisoft gave Doc the Bailiff, a weapon mainly used to create rotations and new angles on the site.

Doc's biography

Doc's real name is Kateb, and he grew up in a family from Paris' 16th arrondissement. According to Ubisoft, "he comes from a well-respected lineage in both the military and medicine". He studied at the prestigious Univesrité Paris Descartes.

He has volunteered on emergency frontline aid missions around the world. After finishing his studies, he declined an offer from private medical practice to join the French Defense Health Service. Due to his studies about toxicology and ecotoxicology and his volunteering with MSF, Kateb is a "highly regarded medical officer for the commandment des forces spéciales Terre".

Doc's loadout

Primary: SG-CQB Shotgun / MP5 Submachine Gun / P-90 Submachine Gun

Secondary: P9 Handgun / LFP586 Handgun / Bailiff 410 Handgun

Gadgets: Bulletproof Camera / x2 Barbed Wire

With six different guns in Doc's loadout, he has arguably one of the largest and most complete loadouts in the game. With the addition of the Bailiff, players have started using it to help with rotations. Meanwhile, the MP5 with a 1.5x scope is one of the best guns on defense in Rainbow Six Siege.

Players also have access to a Bulletproof Camera and two pieces of Barbed Wire, as both gadgets are very useful for defenders.

Doc's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Doc is a one-speed, three-health operator, which should force him to play on-site. However, due to his primary gun's potential in gun fights, Doc is often played as a flex. On maps such as Border, with very long corridors, Doc's 1.5x scope is very useful.

On top of that, players love using Doc to get spawn kills. Playing Doc very aggressively can turn out to be a good play, as he can heal himself.

However, before trying to do that, you must know how his gadget works.

How to use Doc's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Doc's gadget is the Stim Pistol. With the launch of Operation Brutal Swarm's Y7S3.3 Patch, Doc's Stim Pistol was buffed. Now, Doc's gadget heals 200hp instead of 40hp previously.

Doc's Stim Pistol must be used when teammates' health points are low. The Stim Pistol can also save operators that are in a DBNO state.

Doc can use his Stim Pistol three times and can heal himself, teammates, and even opponents -- although that doesn't make a lot of sense.

Does Doc have a counter?

Doc has no counter in Rainbow Six Siege. His ability is only useful if his teammates have received damage, so Doc might be useless from time to time. If that's the case, it's possibly because the round is going well.

However, attackers can't do anything to stop Doc from healing defenders. If Doc is alive and his teammates reach him, there's nothing to do as an attacker.

Best Doc skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Here are some skins for Doc in Rainbow Six Siege.

Trench Medic

Doc's Elite Skin brings us back to the 20th century. He's ready to help his teammates regardless of the situation. His Elite Skin costs 1,800 R6 Credits, although you will enjoy a 10% discount if you have the Premium Battle Pass.

Doc Evil Genius Bundle

If you like Halloween, this bundle is for you! You can purchase it from the store until the conclusion of Doktor's Curse event, which will end in two weeks.

For more information on the Doktor's Curse skins, check out our Doktor's Curse cosmetics article.

Knights 2021

Knights 2021's skin is one of the best in the game, and it's exclusive for the MP5. It's part of the R6 Share program, so if you want to support the esports scene while getting a good skin, this may be your cosmetic! On top of that, it only costs 300 R6 Credits.

For more information on the R6 Share program, check out our article including all the R6 Share cosmetics and bundles.