Y7S3.3 Maintenance: Doc's Stim Pistol now heals 200hp, Dokkaebi to affect dead defenders on cameras, Rook's Armor Plates grant withstand

Rainbow Six Siege has announced maintenance to take place today at 9 AM ET, which will include various tweaks to some operators in the game.

Keep on reading to learn more about the changes introduced with the Y7S3.3 Patch.

Operator changes

Here are all the changes that will affect operators in Siege. The most notable changes come for Dokkaebi, Doc, and Rook, whose abilities will be buffed.

Doc

Doc's Stim Pistol will heal 200hp, increasing from 40hp. With Rook's Armor Plates also buffed, Ubisoft believes this is the right change to do so players don't forget about Doc.

Doc is also getting the Bailiff as a secondary gun. That's a great change, as Doc will now be able to create rotation holes while also bringing his MP5, a weapon that can be equipped with a 1.5x scope.

Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb will affect defenders in Support Mode. They won't be able to interrupt Dokkaebi's call and will have to wait until the phone stops ringing. Defenders in Support Mode will be able to go to Spectator Mode while the call is ongoing.

Rook

Rook's Armor Plates will give withstanding ability to operators that pick them up. When revived, operators will have 20hp.

Castle

Castle has now access to the MP5 Meusoc.

TCSG 12 ammo has been increased from 71 to 121.

Kaid

TCSG 12 ammo has been increased from 71 to 121.

CSRX300 damage has been increased from 127 to 135.

Game balancing

Overheal

The maximum overheal has been reduced from 40hp to 20hp.

Reputation Penalty

Reputation Penalties will be introduced to the game, as Rainbow Six Siege has started with abusive text chat penalties. According to Ubisoft, players will start in a "grace period" where they will only see warnings to "adapt to the new system". Once the grace period is over, players who have sent too many "hateful or abusive text chats" will get a chat penalty that will last for 30 matches.

Reputation Center

It will display information on the player's active penalties. Keep in mind, this system has still yet to introduce new features "as the reputation system evolves".

Reputation Tile

It will appear below the Alpha Packs tile and it will display the number of active penalties.

Bug Fixes

Ubisoft is also fixing a large list of bugs, including the following:

Under Barrel Laser cannot be equipped to the RG15.

Warden cannot use his glasses on custom games.

Camera to get stuck in drone view.

For more information about Ubisoft's Bug Fixes, check out Ubisoft's Y7S3.3 Patch Notes.