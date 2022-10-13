Rainbow Six Siege releases Halloween event called Doktor's Curse

Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween event Doktor's Curse is finally back! You can now play the famous time-limited game mode, which will be open from Oct. 13 to Nov. 2.

Ubisoft announced the return of Doktor's Curse yesterday, and the community quickly got excited about the news. Doktor's Curse is arguably one of the most awaited events of the year due to the uniqueness of the game mode.

If you are a fan of Halloween and Siege, this game mode is for you. Give it a try!

What's Doktor's Curse?

Doktor's Curse is a Rainbow Six Siege event that takes place in October and November to celebrate Halloween. Doktor's Curse was first introduced to the game in 2019 and made its return in 2021. A year later, the spooky event is back in Rainbow Six Siege.

How to play Doktor's Curse?

Doktor's Curse is a 5v5 game mode. The game mode takes place in Theme Park, but it's quite different from any other event in Rainbow Six Siege.

Firstly, guns aren't allowed. Players are thrown into the battlefield with no weapons, only a good usage of their utility and a great game sense will save them from their opponents.

Following a "Hide and Seek" format, Doktor's Curse is about five attackers with Sledgehammers chasing five defenders who can turn themselves invisible. That sounds like a whole new game, right?

Well, that's one of the reasons why the community loves this game mode. To escape from the attackers, defenders can only use their unique gadgets and their invisibility powers.

What operators can be used in Doktor's Curse?

Not all Rainbow Six Siege operators feature in this game mode. These are all the operators that you can play in Doktor's Curse:

Defenders

Here are all the operators that can be used on defense:

Smoke

Kapkan

Aruni

Lesion

Ela

Nomad

Gridlock

Frost

Thorn

Azami

Attackers

Here are all the operators that can be used on the attack:

Pulse

Jackal

Lesion

Oryx

While players can repeat attackers, which creates lineups of up to four Jackals or four Lions, defenders can't repeat operators.

What cosmetics have been released?

All cosmetics from the 2019 and 2021 editions have been added. On top of that, new cosmetics have been added to the game mode, such as the Incorporeal Bundle.

That's not the only universal bundle added to the game, as Doktor's Curse has also brought the Wicked Surgery bundle.

We highly encourage you to visit the in-game store to check out all the cosmetics released with Doktor's Curse!