Doktor's Curse is back in Rainbow Six Siege from Oct. 13 to Nov. 2

Rainbow Six Siege has announced the return of one of the community's favorite limited-time game modes, Doktor's Curse. This game mode will be open for three weeks, as it's Rainbow Six Siege's way to celebrate Halloween. Are you ready for it?

Read more: Is Siege's Black Ice skin an overrated skin?

Doktor's Curse

Doktor's Curse is a Rainbow Six Siege game mode that takes place in a special version of Theme Park. If you aren't used to Theme Park's pre-reworked version, you may have trouble finding yourself on the map.

Learn more: Rainbow Six Siege releases Halloween event called Doktor's Curse

Doktor's Curse is Rainbow Six Siege's version of the classic kids' game Hide and Seek. In rounds that are 2 minutes long, Attackers must kill all the defenders before running out of time. However, players can't use guns in this game mode, as attackers can only use their special version of the Sledge hammer and their unique abilities.

Meanwhile, defenders have to run away from the attackers only using their special abilities. Defenders can also turn invisible, so be aware of that!

What operators will appear in Doktor's Curse?

Doktor's Curse will include Pulse, Lion, Jackal, and Oryx on the attack, while Doc, Aruni, Azami, Thorn, Lesion, Ela, and Smoke will feature on defense. Nomad will also be playable, although it's still uncertain if she will be an attacker or a defender.

Rainbow Six Siege's announcement also includes information regarding the operator's cosmetics. This year's event will include the cosmetics released in 2019 and 2021, these being some of the rarest and cool in the game.

On top of that, new Doktor's Curse bundles will be released today. Azami, Lesion, Nomad, Oryx, and Thorn will be getting them, with Azami and Nomad's arguably being the coolest ones.

For more information on the bundles and Doktor's Curse, you can check out Ubisoft's official announcement.