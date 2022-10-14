Skip navigation (Press enter)
Rainbow Six Siege's Doktor's Curse event launches new exclusive bundles

Halloween is here in Rainbow Six Siege!

feature image
David Via

Halloween has hit Rainbow Six Siege! From Oct. 13 to Nov. 2, players will have the chance to play Doktor's Curse, one of the most acclaimed Siege game modes. If you have never played this time-limited event, you may want to know all about Doktor's Curse.

Although Doktor's Curse is a very special event, its uniqueness isn't the only aspect the community loves. Doktor's Curse's cosmetics are some of the best in the game, and with the event back, these are also back to the in-game store.

Here are all the bundles released with Doktor's Curse launch:

Doktor's Curse Skins

body image

Doktor's Curse Bundles will stay in the in-game store for a limited time, until Nov. 2.

All the bundles in the Doktor's Curse collection include the following:

  • Weapon skin.
  • Headgear.
  • Uniform.
  • Charm.
  • Operator Portrait.

Here's a look at all the bundles in the collection!

Aruni Carnivorous Bundle

body image

Azami Hannya Bundle

body image

Bandit Jailbird Bundle

body image

Doc Evil Genius Bundle

body image

Ela Needlework Bundle

body image

Frost Tusk Bundle

body image

Gridlock Scallywag Bundle

body image

Jackal Amphibian Bundle

body image

Kaid Bloodthirst Bundle

body image

Kapkan Phantom Bundle

body image

Lesion Flesheater Bundle

body image

Lion Headless Bundle

body image

Melusi Haunting Bundle

body image

Nomad Grave Robber Bundle

body image

Oryx Infernal Bundle

body image

Pulse Chiroptera Bundle

body image

Smoke Soiled Bundle

body image

Thorn Bloodshed Bundle

body image

Doktor's Curse Universal Bundles

Doktor's Curse collection also includes three universal bundles. Universal bundles include skins that can be equipped with any gun in the game, which makes them very special.

Meanwhile, have a look at all the Doktor's Curse Universal Bundles:

Incorporeal Bundle

body image

Wicked Surgery

body image

Flayed Pain

body image

What are the best Doktor's Curse skins?

Doktor's Curse collection is packed with cosmetics, but we have chosen our five favorite items!

Aruni and Dokkaebi's Trigger Hair

body image

Lion's Severed Headgear

body image

Nomad's Forever Cursed

body image

Possessed Possession

body image

Azami's Brokenhearted

body image
