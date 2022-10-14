Rainbow Six Siege's Doktor's Curse event launches new exclusive bundles

Halloween has hit Rainbow Six Siege! From Oct. 13 to Nov. 2, players will have the chance to play Doktor's Curse, one of the most acclaimed Siege game modes. If you have never played this time-limited event, you may want to know all about Doktor's Curse.
Although Doktor's Curse is a very special event, its uniqueness isn't the only aspect the community loves. Doktor's Curse's cosmetics are some of the best in the game, and with the event back, these are also back to the in-game store.
Here are all the bundles released with Doktor's Curse launch:
Read more: What happened to Rainbow Six Extraction?
Doktor's Curse Skins
Doktor's Curse Bundles will stay in the in-game store for a limited time, until Nov. 2.
All the bundles in the Doktor's Curse collection include the following:
- Weapon skin.
- Headgear.
- Uniform.
- Charm.
- Operator Portrait.
Here's a look at all the bundles in the collection!
Aruni Carnivorous Bundle
Azami Hannya Bundle
Bandit Jailbird Bundle
Doc Evil Genius Bundle
Ela Needlework Bundle
Frost Tusk Bundle
Gridlock Scallywag Bundle
Jackal Amphibian Bundle
Kaid Bloodthirst Bundle
Kapkan Phantom Bundle
Lesion Flesheater Bundle
Lion Headless Bundle
Melusi Haunting Bundle
Nomad Grave Robber Bundle
Oryx Infernal Bundle
Pulse Chiroptera Bundle
Smoke Soiled Bundle
Thorn Bloodshed Bundle
Doktor's Curse Universal Bundles
Doktor's Curse collection also includes three universal bundles. Universal bundles include skins that can be equipped with any gun in the game, which makes them very special.
Check out our article for more information on the Doktor's Curse Universal Bundles.
Meanwhile, have a look at all the Doktor's Curse Universal Bundles:
Incorporeal Bundle
Wicked Surgery
Flayed Pain
What are the best Doktor's Curse skins?
Doktor's Curse collection is packed with cosmetics, but we have chosen our five favorite items!