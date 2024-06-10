Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Sledge

Have you ever seen the Six Invitational hammer, the most iconic trophy in the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene? Well, it belongs to Sledge, one of the "OG" operators in the game.

Sledge is a very useful operator in Rainbow Six Siege X. He's a two-speed, two-health operator who's known for his soft destruction traits. If you like playing vertically and tactically, he's an option to consider as he opens you the door to multiple playstyles. We highly advise you to unlock him as soon as possible if you haven't already.

Here's everything you need to know about Sledge in Rainbow Six Siege X:

Who is Sledge?

Sledge's real name is Seamus Cowden and he was born in John O'Groats, Scotland. His father was a military man and his mum was a nurse. Seamus always stood out for his athleticism. According to Ubisoft's biography, "his drive and physique suit the division’s historical nickname of 'Iron Sides.'"

Seamus was also part of the Armoured Division, "where he studied engineering and specialized in upgrading the infantry combat vehicles."

Later on, Seamus was recruited by the SAS, where he "holds multiple records in speed and strength."

What's Sledge's loadout in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Primary: M590A1 Shotgun / L65A2 Assault Rifle

Secondary: P226 MK 25 Handgun

Gadgets: x2 Fragmentation Grenades / x2 Stun Grenades / x2 Impact EMPs

Sledge's loadout is extremely versatile as he has access to an Assault Rifle and a Shotgun. Despite being able to use the M590A1 Shotgun, considering that he can use his hammer to breach breakable surfaces and walls, most players use his L65A2 Assault Rifle.

The L85A2 is a very manageable gun, perfect for players starting out in Rainbow Six Siege. His loadout also includes two fragmentation grenades, which come in handy to destroy bulletproof gadgets. Players can also choose to equip Impact EMPs to help the hard breaching operators open reinforced walls and hatches.

Starting from Operation High Stakes, Sledge will have access to the Reaper MK2. This will make Sledge and even more aggressive operator and probably make him even better than Buck!

Sledge's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Sledge is mainly a soft breacher. He's not an entry fragger, instead, he focuses on forcing roamers to move by creating new angles and destroying the ceilings above defenders. His grenades also make him a good asset to get rid of defending bulletproof gadgets. He can also use his special hammer for that same matter.

His hammer, fragmentation grenades, and weapons make him a great operator to play vertically in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X.

How to use Sledge's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Sledge's hammer can be used to destroy floors and soft walls. It's very useful when playing sites with breachable ceilings or on maps with great breaching potential. Sledge is very useful on maps like Coastline, Clubhouse, Consulate, or Kafe.

Another advantage of Sledge's hammer is its durability. On very few occasions the hammer will break. So, don't worry about that!

On top of that, Sledge's hammer can destroy bulletproof gadgets. With it, you can destroy Maestro cameras, shields, bulletproof cameras, and more!

Does Sledge have a counter?

Sledge's main counters are explosives. Sledge's main function is destroying the ceilings above defenders, which can happen if he is walking on a breakable surface. Throwing impact grenades or C4s at him when hammering the floor will certainly deliver him great damage.

Reinforcements are also obvious counters to Sledge, as his hammer can't penetrate through reinforced walls and hatches.

Best Sledge skins in Rainbow Six Siege

With Sledge being one of the most iconic operators in Rainbow Six Siege, it makes sense that he has plenty of bundles available to choose from.

While you have two Elite Bundles for Sledge and plenty of cosmetics for the British operator in R6 Share, we have picked our three favorite ones:

SPARTAN-117

The Spartan-117 is one of the best Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege. It's for Sledge and it's themed around Halo's main character, Master Chief. It's the most expensive Elite Bundle in the game, as it costs over 2,400 R6 Credits.

L Detachment

Sledge has its own Elite Bundle! The L Detachment can be purchased with 1,800 R6 Credits. Enjoy a 10% discount by acquiring the Premium Battle Pass!

Sledge Gromflomite Bundle

If you are a fan of Rick and Morty, this is your bundle! You can only acquire this set of cosmetics with R6 Credits, but it's worth the price!

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.