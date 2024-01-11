Rainbow Six Siege Alibi operator guide

Never judge a book by its cover.

In Rainbow Six Siege, you must question reality when playing against Alibi. Her Prismas display holographic replicas of her that make attackers think twice before shooting.

Nowadays, Alibi is very important in the meta. Some players label her as the perfect roamer. Keep on reading our Rainbow Six Siege Alibi guide to learn why!

Read more: What is a roamer in Rainbow Six Siege?

What is Alibi's biography?

Alibi's real name is Aria de Luca and she was born in Tripoli, Lybia. She immigrated to Europe with her family when she was three years old. According to Ubisoft's biography, "de Luca earned her understanding and usage of Italian firearms through the family business and training on the shooting range."

At 18, Aria won gold in two categories of the European Championships organized by the European Shooting Confederation, including the 10-meter running target and the 10-meter air pistol divisions. She then decided to join the police force.

She was part of the elite Raggruppamento Operativo Speciale, fighting organized crime. She also worked in the prestigious Gruppo Intervento Speciale. Aria infiltrated in the Vinciguerra Crime Family as an arms dealer, spending a few years among them before "bringing them down from the inside."

It was then that she was approached by Team Rainbow.

What is the best Alibi loadout?

Primary: Mx4 Storm Submachine Gun / ACS12 Shotgun

Secondary: Keratos .357 Handgun / Bailiff 410 Handgun

Gadgets: x2 Proximity Alarms / x3 Observation Blocker

Alibi's loadout is one of the strongest in Rainbow Six Siege. Although the Italian operator has gone through a nerf recently, she's still one of the best roamers in Rainbow Six Siege.

Alibi also has access to the Mx4 Storm, one of the best guns for defense, and the Bailiff 410, which is very useful to open rotations and create new angles of sight.

With the arrival of Operation Dread Factor, Alibi's loadout was changed. Ubisoft decided to remove her two Impact Grenades and her Deployable Shield, two pieces of utility that are extremely important in Rainbow Six Siege nowadays. Instead, Alibi was given two Proximity Alarms and three Observation Blockers.

What is Alibi's playstyle?

Alibi is a roamer. She is a three-speed, one-health operator, which means she can move freely around the map. On top of that, her loadout is versatile, as she can not only open new angles of sight but also rotations. Her primary gun, the Mx4 Storm, has a great fire rate, which makes it an excellent gun, especially in short and medium-distance gunfights.

We advise you to use Alibi's strength in gunfights to waste the attackers' time on killing you. If you get one kill and get to waste some of the attackers' utility, your team will be closer to victory than you may think. A late death is always good!

Alibi beginner's guide

Alibi's gadget is called Prisma, which releases a hologram of the operator. Attackers who shoot at the hologram will automatically get spotted. Alibi can deploy three Prismas every round.

It's very important to know how to use Alibi's Prismas. Usually, players place them in front of windows, so attackers get spotted when vaulting in. Players also place them behind deployable shields or in spots where only a precise part of the hologram is seen.

The Prismas' main job is to distract the attackers while spotting them, which will also give the defenders very important information about who they are playing against.

Keep in mind that the hologram released by the Prismas will always show the standard version of Alibi. This means that if you stand next to one of your holograms while using different cosmetics, attackers will easily recognize you.

How do I counter Alibi?

Alibi's Prismas are very fragile. Any player can destroy it, as it only takes a single bullet to get rid of the gadget. However, operators like Twitch or Flores, who have access to special drones, can destroy them from a distance. Thatcher can also deactivate them, while IQ can also be very helpful.

Is Alibi a good operator?

Alibi is one of the best operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Due to her loadout, players often use her as a roamer.

Despite the nerfs she has gone through recently, Alibi is still one of Siege's favorite defenders. Her aggressiveness is very important to make the attackers lose time.

As of now, we have placed Alibi in the third-best category of our Rainbow Six Siege Defenders Tier List.

What are the best Alibi skins?

Here are some of the best skins for Alibi in Rainbow Six Siege.

Alibi

Alibi is Alibi's Elite Bundle. It was released shortly after the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Players can now purchase it for 1,620 R6 Credits!

Cyclops 22

CYCLOPS athlete gaming have done it again with this beautiful skin for the Mx4 Storm. The design is full of elements from Japanese culture. It's also a very colorful cosmetic. You can purchase it with 700 R6 Credits, and the bundle also includes CAG's operator card background.

Wildcard 22

Wildcard Gaming also chose the Mx4 Storm as the team's gun for the 2022 season. Just like CAG's bundle, this cosmetic costs 700 R6 Credits.

Alibi Reputable Bundle

Alibi Reputable Bundle is the only Alibi Bundle in the store that can be purchased with Renown. It currently costs 45,000 Renown and can also be obtained with R6 Credits. You decide!

If you're looking for some extra tips, be sure to check out our Fuze guide, Kapkan guide, and Glaz guide.