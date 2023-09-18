Rainbow Six Siege X: Kapkan operator guide

Rainbow Six Siege X most popular trap operator, Kapkan, is a great pick for both newcomer and experienced players. It's all about mastering his traps as well as having a basic knowledge of his loadout. To know more about Kapkan, his traps, loadout, and more, check out this guide!

Kapkan in Rainbow Six Siege X

Kapkan is a two-speed, two-health defender that belongs to the trapper operator category. His Entry Denial Device, also known as Booby Traps, are placed in door and window frames. He can deploy up to five Entry Denial Devices and each one delivers between 40 and 60 HP of damage.

Given his operator traits, Kapkan can be used in multiple roles. He's often used as a roamer but he can also be played as a flex. As he's one of the operators automatically unlocked by all players in Rainbow Six Siege X he's often one of the best operators for newcomers.

Strengths

Kapkan is an operator that's very easy to use; he just has to deploy his traps. Even if Kapkan is dead, his Entry Denial Devices remain operative, meaning he can always damage attackers even when he's not on the battlefield anymore.

Kapkan can be equipped with a submachine gun or a shotgun, making it a very versatile operator. He can be strong in both short, mid, and long gunfights. This will always depend on the player.

Weaknesses

Kapkan's secondary guns are quite poor. Both secondaries are handguns, meaning he loses a bit of ground compared to other trap operators like Lesion or Frost, who can be equipped with shotguns as their secondaries.

Kapkan's traps are easy to spot. While Kapkan is an easy operator to use, getting the best out of the Entry Denial Devices is hard and it often requires to be one or two steps ahead of your opponents, who can bring Twitch, Brava, or simply shoot the traps.

Kapkan loadout

Primary: 9x19VSN Submachine Gun / SASG-12 Shotgun

Secondary: PMM Handgun / GSH-18

Gadget: Bulletproof Camera / Barbed Wire

Kapkan is an operator that has suffered a lot of changes throughout the years. He used to be able to equip himself with a C4 or impact grenades, but that's not the case anymore: players must choose between a Bulletproof Camera or Barbed Wire.

Still, as we mentioned above, Kapkan's primary options make him a very dangerous operator for attackers. His shotgun puts him in a very strong position when having to defend corners and small rooms, as he can play around his traps. It pushes attackers to waste a lot of time to get rid of the Russian attacker.

Despite the shotgun's potential, Kapkan players often equip him with the 9x19VSN submachine gun, which has a decent fire rate and delivers 34 damage. The recoil is pretty stable and it's arguably one of the best submachine guns to roam.

Kapkan's playstyle

Kapkan is often defined as a flex or a roamer. During the preparation phase, Kapkan places his Entry Denial Devices and then moves around the map looking for their next pray. The traps definitely make it easy for him to not just take down attackers but also to locate them, as we will explain down below.

Kapkan's Entry Denial Device

Kapkan's gadget is the Entry Denial Device. He brings five of these into battle with him, and he can place them on any door and window frame.

The Entry Denial Device delivers between 40 and 60 HP of damage. Meanwhile, combining two of them into the same door will automatically kill or injure the attacker.

To use Kapkan to the fullest, you must first have some knowledge of the map you are playing. Where are the attackers going to come from? What are the most important rooms in the building? Once you know all of that, you can start placing them.

We advise you to distribute them on three to four different doors in the building, with one having two traps. While that will be a deadly trap for any attacker walking in, the other doors will help you identify where the attackers are coming from - and with a bit of luck, you could also deliver some damage.

Remember, Kapkan's traps are not only meant to kill but also to spot attackers. To destroy them, attackers must shoot at the traps, which gives defenders an idea of the attackers' location based on the sound. Think of the possibilities before placing them!

How to counter Kapkan?

You can easily destroy Kapkan's Entry Denial Devices by shooting at them. However, some operators can deal with the traps using their gadgets, which is a bit more graceful.

Kapkan's main counter is Twitch. Twitch's special drones can destroy Kapkan's traps easily with their tasers.

Thatcher is another counter, as his EMPs can disable the Russian's traps. This also applies to the Impact EMPs, which operators like Dokkaebi or Osa own.

You can use Zero's special cameras to destroy non-bulletproof gadgets, which includes Kapkan's traps.

Explosives and projectiles like Zofia and Ash's can destroy Kapkan traps, although it doesn't make much sense to use them for that reason.

Kali's gadget can also destroy Kapkan's traps.

Brava's Kludge Drone will hack Kapkan's traps, which then may be used against the defenders. This trick is very useful!

What are the best Kapkan skins?

Here are some of the best skins for Kapkan in Rainbow Six Siege.

Kapkan's Elite Bundle Vympel

Kapkan's Elite Bundle is the Vympel. Players who are part of the Rainbow Six Siege X Membership system can purchase it for 1,620 R6 Credits. Meanwhile, players who don't own a Battle Pass can acquire it for 1,800 R6 Credits.

Kapkan the Trapper Bundle

The Kapkan the Trapper Bundle was released to Rainbow Six Siege X after Ubisoft partnered with Dead by Deadlight. This bundle is one of the most expensive in the game as Membership players can purchase the cosmetics for 1,944 R6 Credits. Meanwhile, non Membership players can purchase the bundle for 2,160 R6 Credits.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and the game's operators, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.