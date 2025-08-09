G2 Esports have reached their first international grand final in over 900 days and are one win away from taking home USD$750,000. While this is already a great milestone, the 18-year-old and former XBOX content creator, Zach "Stompn" Lamb, has stolen the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he has played a crucial part in G2 Esports' run in the Siege X Esports World Cup.

The American player, also known as The King, is followed by many. His storyline has plenty of potential, and he's not the first big content creator to make his way into the esports scene, with Jason "Beaulo" Doty and William "Spoit" Löfstedt being the best examples. Today, he has the chance to do what they did: winning an international championship. But, before that, it's important to know when the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 grand final is taking place.

So, when does Stompn play?

When is Stompn playing the Siege X Esports World Cup grand final?

Stompn and G2 Esports will be playing the Siege X Esports World Cup grand final today, August 9, at 6 PM CEST and 9 AM PDT.

G2 Esports qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup grand final after the team beat the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports after victories on Lair and Chalet. Ahead of today's grand final, Stompn is G2 Esports' second best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19. His teammate Roberto "Loira" Camargo has been the best player in the samurai lineup with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

G2 Esports' opposition in today's grand final will be Team Secret. Both teams have already clashed twice this season, with G2 Esports winning both games. The first time they met was in a BO1 series which ended in an 8-6 victory for the samurai. Meanwhile, the last time they faced off was in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 Upper Bracket Final, where G2 Esports secured a 2-1 win.

Although G2 Esports are the favorites to win today, due to their record this season specially against European rosters, Team Secret are yet to lose one map in the Siege X Esports World Cup. Their run includes victories against Team Falcons, w7m esports, Weibo Gaming, and Spacestation Gaming. Will they beat G2 Esports today?

