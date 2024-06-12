Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Azami

Azami is a Japanese operator that was released in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege with the launch of Operation Demon Veil.

Since her release, Azami has been one of the best defenders in the game. Her Kiba Barriers are difficult to counter when protected by Jäger and Wamai's devices. Additionally, the fragmentation grenade nerf made it even more difficult for attackers to destroy her gadget.

However, Ubisoft nerfed Azami with the launch of Operation Deadly Omen by removing the Kiba Barrier's bulletproof status. Despite players being able to destroy the Kiba Barriers by shooting at them, Azami is still one of the attackers' worst nightmares.

Azami's biography

Kana "Azami" Fujiwara is a Japanese operator born in Kyoto, Japan. According to Ubisoft's description, her "focus and determination" are really important in her life and helped her "progress quickly through the ranks of Aikido."

Later on, she moved to Tokyo and joined the Metropolitan Police Academy. Having a 3rd Dan in Jujitsu and a 5th Dan in Aikido were essential for her to join the Security Police division of the TMPD.

According to her official backstory, Azami faced suspension "due to multiple violent outbursts in the line of duty." After that, she decided to move on and join the private sector as a bodyguard, where she exclusively worked for Masayuki Yahata. Following his death, she got in touch with Yumiko "Hibana" Imagawa.

Azami's loadout

Primary: 9X19VSN Submachine Gun / ACS12 Shotgun

Secondary: D-50 Handgun

Gadget: x2 Barbed Wire / x2 Impact Grenades

Azami's loadout makes perfect sense considering we are talking of an architect. She has the power to build with her kunai and destroy with her shotgun, impact grenades, or D-50.

Her most frequent weapon set is the 9x19VSN plus the D-50, as that's the only secondary available. Then, depending on the site, she will choose between barbed wire or impact grenades. Impacts are her most used option though.

Azami's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Azami is an extremely versatile operator. Her Kiba Barriers can be used both inside and outside the site. On top of that, with her being a two-speed, two-health operator, the Japanese can move freely around any map.

Although using her as a roamer isn't wise, players can get the best out of her while using the Japanese operator as a flex or even an anchor. Her Kiba Barriers are priceless when used to force attackers wasting utility like fragmentation grenades, flashing grenades, explosive projectiles, and more.

Additionally, her Kiba Barriers can be used during the final seconds of the round to stop the attackers from entering the defended side. It will take any attacker three melee hits to destroy the Kiba Barrier. Therefore, Azami's gadget can give herself and her teammates some extra seconds to prepare before the attackers finally enter the site.

Azami's gadget

Azami's gadget is the Kiba Barrier, a special kunai that once thrown releases a gas that instantly solidifies. She has five kunais of its kind.

Kunais can be destroyed with explosive gadgets or with melee hits. As we previously mentioned, only three melee hits will break the surface.

Moreover, starting with Operation Deadly Omen, players were allowed to destroy Kiba Barriers with bullets. However, it takes a lot of time and shots to destroy one Kiba Barrier. Therefore, bringing an LMG like Zofia's or Ying's is a great idea to counter the Japanese operator's devices.

Best counters to Azami

Although Azami is one of the most broken operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the Japanese operator has a lot of counters. Here are some of them: