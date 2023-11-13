Y8S4 Designer's Notes: Fragmentation Grenades nerfed, Maestro gets third Evil Eye, Playlist changes, and more!

Operation Deep Freeze was officially unveiled yesterday at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. There, the community had a first look at what's to come to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, including the new operator Tubarão, the new map Lair, and more.

Today, Ubisoft has released the Designer's Notes for Year 8 Season 4, the final season of content for Year 8. Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement!

Fragmentation Grenades Nerf

Without a doubt, fragmentation grenades being nerfed in Operation Deep Freeze is the main talking point.

Starting from the upcoming season, players won't be able to cook fragmentation grenades. The decision comes as Ubisoft's attempt to make fragmentation grenades not so differential in Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft's change forces fragmentation grenades to work like stunning grenades. Once the fragmentation grenade has been activated, this will only explode two seconds after the first bounce.

This means that players won't be able to cook grenades. At the same time, vertical kills with fragmentation grenades from the floor below the defenders are gone.

Ubisoft has also decided to give fragmentation grenades to more operators, increasing the number from five to ten characters. IQ, Lion, Osa, Blackbeard, and Sens will join Nokk, Gridlock, Glaz, Finka, and Sledge, who already had fragmentation grenades.

IQ

She has been given fragmentation grenades. Furthermore, the 552 Commando's damage has been increased from 43 to 47.

Lion

Ubisoft has decided to remove his GONNE-6 and his Impact EMPs. He's getting fragmentation grenades instead.

Sens

Ubisoft has decided to remove Sens' GONNE-6 as they are adding fragmentation grenades to the attacker's loadout.

Osa

Osa is losing her smoke grenades but she's getting fragmentation grenades instead.

Blackbeard

Blackbeard is having his Impact EMPs removed but he's getting fragmentation grenades instead.

Capitão

Capitão is getting Impact EMPs as Ubisoft are removing his hard breaching charges from his loadout.

Maestro gets third Evil Eye

Since Maestro was released to Rainbow Six Siege, the Italian operator has gone through multiple nerfs. Now, Ubisoft is finally showing him some love.

In Operation Deep Freeze, Maestro will get a third Evil Eye. At the same time, Ubisoft has decided to increase the camera's battery (from five to six seconds) and its overheat timer (from five to six seconds).

Mira's glass to be shattered by drilling projectiles

Starting from Operation Deep Freeze, drilling projectiles like Ash's charges or Kali's V-Lance will be able to shatter Mira's Black Window glass.

During Year 6, the Spanish operator was nerfed as Ubisoft allowed players to shatter the glass by meleeing it. Now, attackers have another way of dealing with Mira's gadget.

Map Pool Changes

While Ubisoft "feels confident" regarding the changes introduced in Operation Heavy Mettle, the developers have decided to tweak the map pool in Quick Match and Standard.

Starting from Operation Deep Freeze, these are the maps each playlist will include:

Quick Match

Quick Match will include the following maps:

Lair (new map)

Hereford Base

Presidential Plane

Yacht

Forstress

Emerald Plains

Stadium Bravo

Nighthaven Labs

Standard