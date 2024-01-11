Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Lesion

Banner image: Ubisoft North America

Lesion is a defender introduced to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Operation Blood Orchid, back in Aug. 2017.

Lesion is a trap operator. In Rainbow Six Siege, trap operators are those who deploy traps, regardless of the damage delivered by the gadget.

His device, the Gu Mine, slows down the attackers. While getting stung by the mine won't instantly deliver damage, the attacker will lose four health points every two seconds after first stepping on the gadget.

Lesion's biography

Lesion's real name is Liu Tze Long and he was born in Hong Kong.

Tze Long spent his childhood working with his father in the shipyards. According to his Ubisoft biography, "Growing up surrounded by hazardous materials and seeing their long-term effects on his fellow workers left Liu with an abiding respect for toxins and their effect on the human body."

In the research for more income, Tze Long was a volunteer in the Yunnan and Guangxi provinces. His "bravery" and his "abilities" caught the eye of the Hong Kong Police Department. Tze Long joined the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau (EOD), which gave him the "opportunity to continue his chemistry and forensics-based education along with intense on-site training."

According to his Ubisoft biography, "Liu’s expertise with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats made him a clear first pick during the formation of Rainbow’s CBRN unit."

Lesion's loadout

Primary: SIX12 SD Shotgun / T-5 SMG Submachine Gun

Secondary: Q-929 Handgun

Gadgets: x2 Impact Grenades / x1 Bulletproof Camera

Lesion's loadout is one of the best on the defensive side. His T-5 SMG puts him in a great situation in close-distance gunfights. His impacts help him with site construction tasks, especially when he needs to open a rotation. It also allows him to escape quickly from gunfights while doing roaming tasks.

In the past, Lesion used to have a 1.5x scope for his T-5 SMG. Back then, Lesion was one of the highest-picked operators in Rainbow Six Siege. However, Ubisoft decided to nerf him and took away the scope.

Now, Lesion's loadout has been upgraded again with the addition of the Super Shorty as a secondary weapon after the launch of Operation Heavy Mettle.

With the Super Shorty, Lesion isn't dependent on his impact grenades to open rotations and new angles.

How to play Lesion in Rainbow Six Siege?

Lesion is a very versatile operator. Lesion can be used as an anchor, as a flex, or even as a roamer. However, keep in mind that his gadget, the Gu Mine, is more useful when played close to the defended site.

Normally, Lesion is played as a flex operator. He is close to the site as he places his Gu Mines on important doors or corridors to slow down attackers. That's how you can get the most from his loadout and his trap.

How to use Lesion's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege?

Lesion's device is the Gu Mine. Lesion can deploy a maximum of eight Gu Mines every round. However, Lesion doesn't spawn with all of them in his pocket. At the start of the round, Lesion has one mine, and gets one more every twenty seconds.

Lesion's mines are very easy to be deployed, as these only have to be dropped to the floor. You can use walls or ceilings to place them exactly where you want.

Once the Gu Mine has been placed, you can pick it up from the floor.

When under the effects of the Gu Mine, the attackers can't run.

In Bomb, Lesion's Gu Mines can prevent an attacker from planting the defuser. An attacker can't plant under the effects of Lesion's mines, so the operator will be forced to stop and spend valuable seconds removing the poisonous gadget.

With all of that in mind, it's easy to comprehend why Lesion is a strong operator in Rainbow Six Siege. It's a very good addition when facing a team that rushes the site. It's also very useful when trying to waste the attacker's time.

To get the best out of Lesion, you must play him as a flex, and place the mines in tactical spots. Placing them in the middle of corridors or on important stairs is always a good move. Nevertheless, players usually place them on doors or entry points to the main site, to prevent attackers from getting in -- and in case they do, it gets easier to deal with them.

Despite being difficult to spot Gu Mines, it only takes a sharp eye. For Lesion is easier, as a small logo will appear on the top of every mine once deployed. However, the logo will only be visible if Lesion has a clear vision of the gadget. He can't see the logos when being in different rooms.

How to counter Lesion in Rainbow Six Siege?

It's very easy to counter Lesion. His traps, the Gu Mines, can be easily destroyed by shooting at them. We are talking of a non-bulletproof device, so dealing with it is quite easy. Nevertheless, that will reveal your position to the defenders, who will potentially hear you shooting at the trap.

Twitch is Lesion's best counter, as her special drone can get rid of the device very easily with one of its tasers. Brava can also be used to hack Lesion's mines. Meanwhile, Thatcher's EMPs will disable the small device.

Best Lesion skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Here are some skins for Lesion in Rainbow Six Siege.

Nano-Tox 32

Lesion's Elite Bundle is the Nano-Tox 32 and can be purchased with 1,800 R6 Credits. It includes various special items, including unique weapon skins, and even a special operator card portrait.

Stone Talon

Lesion's Stone Talon is included in the Operation Deep Freeze Battle Pass. You still have almost three months to get it!

DarkZero Esports 2020

Arguably one of the most popular R6 Share skins. DarkZero Esports' 2020 cosmetic is simply fantastic. You can purchase the whole bundle for 700 R6 Credits.

FAV Gaming 22

Last but not least, you can also buy the FAV Gaming 2022 bundle. The bundle costs 700 R6 Credits too, but you get a universal operator card background with it!