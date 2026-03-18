Dplus KIA unveil signings of Muzi and Hellraiser, team part ways with PJH

Dplus KIA have confirmed the signings of Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli and Luiggi "Hellraiser" Isanelli. The first joins the team as a player, replacing the Six Sweden Major champion José "Bullet1" Victor. Meanwhile, Hellraiser joined the team as their new head coach, after spells in INTZ, TropiCaos, Geekay Esports, and LOS.

Throughout Year 10, Dplus KIA was one of APAC's best teams internationally as they qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026. In Munich, the team took down FURIA, before falling against Team Falcons, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports. In Paris, the Brazilians claimed a Top 12 finish.

The team also confirmed the departure of their, until now, only remaining South Korean piece in the team, Park "PJH" Jae-hyun. Between May 2022 and December 2022, the South Korean had been DWG KIA's head coach. After three years of retirement, he returned to the team in February 2025 as an analyst. Now, the organization has confirmed the end of his second spell in the team.