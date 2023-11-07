Rainbow Six Siege X operator guide: Montagne

Montagne is an attacker in Rainbow Six Siege X. His operator ability is the Le Roc Shield, an extendable shield that Montagne uses to protect himself against enemies.

Montagne is one of the only players who have access to a shield, alongside Blitz, Blackbeard, Fuze, and Clash. Despite not being very appealing to those players who prefer fragging rather than supporting, Montagne is a very fun operator to use. Keep on reading to know more about him and his abilities!

Montagne in Rainbow Six Siege X

Montagne is a one-speed, three-health attacker that's mainly known for his Le Roc Shield. He's one of the game's most notorious supports as he's mainly used to gather information and to plant the defuser. However, given the current state of shields in Rainbow Six Siege X, players can also use him aggressively, knocking down the defenders before shooting them mercilessly.

In the right hands, Montagne is a big threat for defenders—hence why defenders often ban the French attacker from their Ranked matches. According to Ubisoft's Year 10 Season 4 Designer's Notes, Montagne was the season's ninth most banned attacker.

Strengths

Montagne's Le Roc Shield makes him very difficult to be killed. Standing by a door or in the middle of a corridor is enough to apply great pressure over the defenders, as they must keep an eye on him.

When fully extended, Montagne's Le Roc Shield protects him of absolutely every possible attacking device, including explosive gadgets. He's a very tough operator, especially in planting and post planting situations.

The current state of shields in Rainbow Six Siege X makes Montagne a strong operator in 1v1 situations, making him a very frustrating operator to play against.

Weaknesses

Montagne's full potential is only unlocked when teaming with another attacker. He's a great intel gatherer, but unextending his shield exposes him. If he's alone against one defender, he might have a solid chance. However, if there are two or even three, he's very unlikely to get away.

Just like any other attacker, Montagne is an operator that can be slowed down or dealt with by using traps. Operators like Kapkan, Lesion, or Ela are particularly good against him.

Montagne's loadout

Primary: LE ROC Shield

Secondary: P9 Handgun / LFP586 Handgun

Gadgets: x2 Hard Breach Charge / x2 Smoke Grenades / x2 Impact EMP Grenades

Montagne's Le Roc Shield stands out in his loadout as his only primary option. His prominent extendable shield steals the show, especially considering his two other weapons are handguns.

The big majority of players who use Montagne combine his Le Roc Shield with the P9 as it has a bigger amount of bullets per magazine. His revolver deals bigger damage, but it only has six bullets per round and it takes almost double the time to fully reload it.

His gadget options allow him to be an incredibly strong support operator, as he can choose between bringing smoke grenades, Impact EMP grenades, or Hard Breach charges. Although the three options are equally strong, players often take the smoke grenades as they provide great cover for Montagne to plant the defuser.

Montagne's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Montagne is a support, most specifically an intel gatherer. His shield allows him to get valuable information, which he is expected to pass on to his teammates.

For obvious reasons, Montagne can't be played as an entry fragger or an extremely aggressive operator. However, Montagne's ability can be used to facilitate the entry fraggers' jobs, providing them with information and protecting them from the defenders' bullets and explosives.

Montagne is also a planter, as he can place his shield on his back which protects him from the defenders' bullets and other gadgets. Combined with his smoke grenades, Montagne is very difficult to stop when he starts a planting animation.

As previously mentioned, Montagne's shield can currently be used a bit more aggressively, as it can be used to knock down defenders, exposing them for some time. This allows Montagne to get some easy kills with his handgun.

How to use Montagne's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege?

Montagne's gadget, the LE ROC Shield, is excellent for support and intel-gathering tasks. Montagne's shield can get him valuable information to use when planning an attack on the site. While he won't be the one getting the kills, he can be the perfect guide and tell his teammates where the defenders hide. Combine his ability with yellow pings and you will be a huge pain in the neck for the defenders!

Montagne can also combine the strength of his shield with his smoke grenades to become the best planter in the game. His shield allows him to plant without having to worry about shields hitting him. However, it doesn't protect him from C4s and explosives while planting, as his shield isn't fully extended.

Montagne is also the perfect operator in post-plant situations. His ability allows him to extend his shield to the point where shooting at him is barely impossible. If you are left alone in a post-plant situation against the French operator, you will be in a greater advantage. To secure the round, make sure the defender doesn't repetitively melee your shield, otherwise they will be able to shoot you back.

Remember that Montagne's shield can be extended and unextended depending on his position. When he is walking, Montagne must extend his shield to be completely protected from the front. Meanwhile, when he leans, his shield isn't extended hence why defenders can damage him by shooting at his feet and arms.

How to counter Montagne in Rainbow Six Siege?

Montagne can be stopped with the deployment of traps. Operators like Kapkan, Lesion, or Ela are fantastic additions to any lineup that pretends to stop Montagne's attempts to enter the site. It will obligate the French operator to stop using his shield to shoot at the trap. If he decides or ignores the defensive gadget, he will suffer damage and will be put in a weak position.

Smoke is another counter for Montagne. His canisters can deliver him great quantities of damage due to the French being very slow. It's also the perfect gadget to prevent Montagne from planting the defuser.

Echo's drones can concuss Montagne, who will be vulnerable for a short period of time. Meanwhile, Oryx's Remah Dash will knock Montagne regardless of the position of the shield.

Explosives, especially C4s, are another of Montagne's main threats. If you have explosives in your pocket, don't be afraid of using them!

Best Montagne skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Here are some of the best skins for Montagne in Rainbow Six Siege.

MTG MK. II

Montagne's Elite Bundle is the MTG MK. II. If you're a Membership player, you can purchase it for 1,620 R6 Credits. However, if that's not the case, you can only purchase it for 1,800 R6 Credits.

Montagne Elevate 2025

Elevate decided to innovate this year as they launched the very first R6 Share bundle for Montagne. It includes a headgear, a uniform, an operator card portrait, as well as a special skin for his Le Roc Shield. Membership players can purchase this collection for 1,512 R6 Credits, while the rest of players can purchase it for 1,680 R6 Credits.

Montagne Rime Ice Bundle

As Christmas approaches us, Montagne's Rime Ice Bundle is the perfect option for this time of the year. This collection is the only one on the list that can also be purchased with Renown, so you don't necessarily need to buy it with R6 Credits!

