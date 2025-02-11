Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: Jlad

Team Falcons' Fayez "Jlad" Jallad has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs after his performances against w7m esports and DarkZero Esports.

The Jordanian was Team Falcons' best player in both games as he averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and 1.34 against the Brazilians and the Americans, respectively.

Here's a look at Jlad's overall stats from Team Falcons' matches played today:

SiegeGG rating : 1.32

: 1.32 KD (+/-) : 55-32 (+23)

: 55-32 (+23) Entry : 10-5 (+5)

: 10-5 (+5) KOST : 76%

: 76% KPR : 0.92

: 0.92 Survival : 48%

: 48% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 2

: 2 Operators mained: Ace and Azami against w7m esports, Capitão and Azami against DarkZero Esports

Before Jlad, here's the list of the players who have been named SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025:

Just like yesterday, we have prioritized players who have competed in two matches today and whose results have been positive. Therefore, players from Team Falcons, FaZe Clan, Oxygen Esports, and Unwanted had better chances of getting today's MVP distinction.

