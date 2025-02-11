Team Falcons and FaZe Clan to meet in Lower Bracket match after taking down DarkZero Esports and Virtus.pro

Team Falcons and FaZe Clan meet tomorrow in the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket Round 3 after defeating DarkZero Esports and Virtus.pro, respectively.

Match stats: Team Falcons 2-0 DarkZero Esports

Team Falcons locked a Six Invitational 2025 Top 8 finish after a one-sided victory against DarkZero Esports, including back-to-back 7-4 wins on Border and Kafe.

While playing on their picked map, Border, Team Falcons kept themselves ahead of the Americans thanks to being clinical in their attacking half, where they won four of their six rounds. Shortly after, the MENA League ended up closing out the game after winning three of their final four defenses.

Finally, a Team Falcons' 5-1 defensive half on Kafe was too much to overcome for DarkZero Esports. Eventually, the green roster needed to use five of their six attacks to confirm a spot in the upcoming round of the tournament.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-1 Virtus.pro

Last but not least, FaZe Clan followed Team Falcons after beating Virtus.pro. After losing on Bank, the Russians' map pick, the Brazilians had to come from behind on the scoreboard to qualify for the next round. Fortunately for the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists, a one-sided performance on Skyscraper was followed by another dominant performance, this time on Clubhouse. Despite Virtus.pro's best efforts to force overtime, the Brazilians closed out the series in their fourth match point.

While Virtus.pro had finished in first place of Group D, the Russians have lacked strength against Brazilian teams: for the second year in a row, Virtus.pro's only Six Invitational defeats have come against Brazilian rosters.

