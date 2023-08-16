Lesion’s Gu Mines buffed, gets Super Shorty

Rainbow Six Siege’s new operator Ram has stolen the show in Operation Heavy Mettle which has eclipsed the release of Grim and Frost’s updates. However, they aren’t the only operators that will go through changes in the upcoming weeks.

With Operation Heavy Mettle, Lesion is getting a massive buff. We expect his pick rate to increase a lot throughout the next season, and here’s why.

Lesion’s Gu Mines tweaked

Heading to Year 8 Season 3, Ubisoft is introducing a buff to Lesion’s Gu Mines, his special device.

With the arrival of Operation Heavy Mettle, the Gu Mines’ refill timer will be reduced from 30 seconds to 20, which will give Lesion an extra mine (from eight to nine).

Additionally, Ubisoft will re-introduce the initial damage of 5HP and will upgrade the poison damage from 8 to 12HP. Moreover, the poison timer will be decreased from 2.5 to 2.

If that wasn’t enough, IQ’s gadget won’t be able to detect the Gu Mines. Meanwhile, Brava won’t be able to hack Lesion’s devices.

While this sounds extremely overpowered, Lesion’s Gu Mines will be more visible and their HUD icon will be removed. This means that Lesion will no longer know where the attackers stepped on the mine.

Lesion’s changes go further in his Gu Mines as Ubisoft has also decided to make changes to his loadout.

Lesion Super Shorty

Lesion will be given the Super Shorty as a secondary option, which makes it easier for him to create rotations on walls.

While Lesion already could create rotations thanks to his impact grenades, the Super Shorty will allow him to use his bulletproof camera more often.

Was there any need to change Lesion?

Honestly, we feel like a Lesion tweak is unnecessary.

According to Ubisoft’s Y8S2.3 Designer’s Notes, Lesion is one of the most balanced operators in the game. His win delta doesn’t get to the 1% and his presence is located between 15 and 20%, a perfect position in today’s meta.

With the changes announced in Operation Heavy Mettle, we expect Lesion’s pick rate to raise. Although his gadget will be more visible, he will have an extra Gu Mine and the effects of the gadget have been heavily increased.

Lesion’s reign of terror may be back, get ready!