Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Capitão

Banner image: Ubisoft

Capitão is a Brazilian operator that was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Operation Skull Rain.

Capitão is an attacker and his special gadget is the Tactical Crossbow. He has two smoke and two fire arrows, which are rounded out with a very strong and complete loadout. Capitão's versatility makes him a good option to use on the attack, but players don't give him the attention that he deserves. Keep on reading to know more about the Brazilian operator!

Capitão's biography

Capitão's real name is Vicente Souza and he was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Souza was raised in Rio de Janeiro. According to his Ubisoft biography, "the murder of his older brother by drug dealers prompted Souza to join the Polícia Militar, where he was trained in a wide range of tactical weapons and breaching strategies."

He was taken hostage during a raid against a crime cartel, which ended with him losing an eye and other "brutal treatment." However, "his inner resolve kept him alive for two months before he was rescued." Thanks to his experience and his abilities, he was recruited by the Batalhão de Operações Policiais Especiais (BOPE).

Capitão's loadout

Primary: PARA-308 Assault Rifle / M249 Light Machine Gun

Secondary: PRB92 Handgun / GONNE-6 Hand Cannon

Gadgets: x2 Claymores / x2 Hard Breach Charge

Capitão's loadout is, in just one word, underrated. His primary weapon choices are very strong, with the PARA-308 dealing 48 damage. Its low fire rate is compensated with a very manageable recoil. Meanwhile, the M249 LMG is also a good option, but the recent nerf to LMGs has pushed it off the meta.

Capitão has access to a GONNE-6 Hand Cannon, which comes in very handy when trying to get rid of bulletproof gadgets. On the other hand, the PRB92 is arguably one of the best handguns in the game.

The Brazilian operator can also act as a hard breacher if he equips his Hard Breach Charges, which are very useful when attacking sites with hatches. Meanwhile, the two Claymores are very useful when playing on maps such as Chalet or Consulate.

Capitão's role in Rainbow Six Siege

Capitão is a support and flank-watcher operator. His versatility makes him the perfect operator in countless situations, including plant and post-planting positions, droning, fragging, and even hard breaching tasks.

Despite his utility and his weapon options, Capitão isn't a very popular operator in Rainbow Six Siege. You can use it as a wildcard operator to upset the defenders, who won't expect the appearance of the Brazilian operator gadget.

How to use Capitão's gadget?

Capitão's gadget is the Tactical Crossbow. It includes two smoke and two fire arrows, which can be easily changed.

Capitão's gadget can be used in two different ways. The most obvious one is to force defenders to move positions, as the fire bullets will burn and cause severe damage to Capitão's opponents. If you use a fire bullet to force the defender to move positions, you or your teammates can get a very easy kill.

The fire arrows are very useful to cut rotations during plant and post-plant situations, as the defenders won't be able to cross the fire. Meanwhile, the smoke can be a great cover to help the hard breacher to plant.

Another way to use Capitão is by using his arrows to trigger Wamai's disks and Jäger's ADSs. That way, attackers can throw fragmentation grenades or projectiles without any problem.

How to counter Capitão in Rainbow Six Siege?

As mentioned above, Wamai and Jäger are Capitão's main counters, as their gadgets will intercept his arrows. Meanwhile, Warden can use his glasses to look through the smoke.

Operators like Tachanka or Smoke can use their gadgets at the time when Capitão uses his smoke to prevent attackers from rushing the site.

Best Capitão skins in Rainbow Six Siege

Here are some of Capitão's best skins in Rainbow Six Siege.

Responsa

Capitão's Elite Bundle is called Responsa and can be purchased with 1,800 R6 Credits. The price will be reduced by 10% if you own the Premium Battle Pass!

Black Dragons 2021

Back in 2021, the Brazilian esports team Black Dragons chose Capitão as the organization's operator. As a result of it, their R6 Share skin was this one for the PARA-308, which can be acquired with 700 R6 Credits.

Capitão Gang Breaker Bundle

Last but not least, you can acquire the Capitão Gang Breaker Bundle with Renown or R6 Credits. You decide!