Rainbow Six Siege’s new operator guide: Skopós

Ubisoft have unveiled Rainbow Six Siege’s new season Operation Twin Shells, which will be deployed in two weeks. Players will have access to the Test Server starting from tomorrow, August 26.

Among other new features and updates, Operation Twin Shells will include a new operator called Skopós. The Greek operator brings a new mechanic to the game and a new weapon, the PCX-33.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Twin Shells:

Skopós loadout

Skopós loadout is very limited as the Greek operator only has got one primary and one secondary weapon. Her primary weapon is the PCX-33 and her secondary is the P229. Meanwhile, Skopós has access to two Impact Grenades or two Proximity Alarms. Keep in mind that Proximity Alarms will get nerfed in Operation Twin Shells.

Skopós gadget in Rainbow Six Siege

Skopós gadget is unique in Rainbow Six Siege. Her two humanoid robots, Talos and Colossus, bring a new concept to the game.

Skopós will be able to swap between both humanoid robots, which technically give her two lives – although, that’s not fully accurate. If players destroy the humanoid robot that isn’t being used, Skopós will still be alive. Instead, killing the active robot is the only way to kill Skopós on the battlefield.

How to use Skopós in Rainbow Six Siege

Skopós is an incredibly versatile operator. We expect players to use her in many ways and can be played as an anchor, a flex, or even as a roamer. The possibilities are unlimited.

As an anchor, Skopós can use her second robot as a Deployable Shield. Although we believe that’s wasting Skopós’ secondary robot, the shield that protects it is unique as it offers great visibility. In other words, it can be used as a Mira window.

As a roamer, players can use Skopós in many ways. Players can place one of her robots in any corner, forcing the attackers to roam to locate it as it could be used to flank them in the final stages of the round. For instance, Skopós could place a robot on top of Oregon’s big tower and use it in the final stages of the round to flank the attackers that are pushing the stairs to attack the basement.

Another way of playing Skopós as a roamer would be placing one of the robots on site and use the first as a roamer, then move to the secondary robot when the attackers have got you cornered.

Skopós counters

Countering Skopós will be easy if you have the right tools. Keep in mind that her humanoid robots aren’t bulletproof, which means that players will be able to destroy them easily if they aren’t protected by the shield.

Here are some of the operators that can be used to counter Skopós:

Thatcher: Thatcher is the obvious choice as his EMPs temporarily disable any electronic device. When hit by a Thatcher, Skopós won’t be able to swap robots. This is also applied to Impact EMPs.

IQ: IQ can use her Electronics Detector to spot Skopós while changing robots.

Brava: Brava can hack the humanoid robot that Skopós isn’t using. After initiating the hack, the robot will start heating. Skopós will have eight seconds to swap robots to prevent Brava from hacking the robot.

Nomad: Nomad’s Airjabs won’t be triggered automatically if shot next to the robot that’s not being used. However, the mine will get activated once after Skopós swaps robots.

Dokkaebi: Dokkaebi’s calls can be used to stop Skopós from connecting to her second robot. Additionally, Dokkaebi’s logo is fully displayed in the middle of the screen, similarly to the one that pops up to the defenders’ cameras when hacked. Interestingly, the sound that comes up from Skopós is different than the rest of defenders.

Players can also use fragmentation grenades and projectiles to destroy Skopós unused robot. The explosion will also destroy the shield.

Skopós synergies

Here's a look at Skopós synergies with other defenders in Rainbow Six Siege:

Smoke: Skopós humanoid robots aren’t affected by Smoke’s gas. This means that you can use the smoke cloud to unexpectedly push the attackers.

Fenrir: Similarly to Smoke, Skopós isn’t affected by Fenrir’s gas.

Additionally, it’s also worth mentioning that Skopós can’t be healed by operators like Doc and Thunderbird.

Finally, another cool interaction can be found when facing off against Deimos. If Deimos tracks Skopós, the Greek operator will still be able to change robots. After doing so, the Deimos ping will remain in the same location of the initial robot tracked, while the second robot won’t be pinged.

Will Skopós be a good operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

Skopós brings a new concept to Rainbow Six Siege that could prove to be a game changer. However, this mechanic is very situational. In the current meta of the game, the lineups are rock-solid and already shaped, so it’s difficult to see a defender breaking in.

Considering that Skopós can be used as a counter to Deimos and the late-flank opportunities that the Greek operator could have, we can see players using it in big and dark maps.