Rainbow Six Siege Operators Tier List: Defenders

Rainbow Six Siege is a complicated game, there's no doubt about it. With over 70 operators in the game, it's hard to learn them. It takes time, especially considering there are attackers and defenders. In this article, we will focus on the second.

Including 38 defenders, it may be difficult, especially for less-experienced players, to understand which are more useful than others. To make it easier for these players, we have gathered a Rainbow Six Siege Defenders Tier List to get ready for the upcoming season of the game, Operation Silent Hunt.

To shape this list, we have put all of Rainbow Six Siege's defenders in different categories, including Essential, Meta, Very Usable, Situational, Optional, and Off-Meta. By doing so, our intention is to show players that, actually, almost all defenders are playable, but some are better than others.

Without further ado, let's start:

Essential defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Azami - Azami is arguably Rainbow Six Siege's best defender. Her Kiba Barriers make her an extremely versatile operator. She gives a lot of depth to any defending lineup. Her loadout is also extremely efficient, allowing her to open new angles of sight with her D-50 and even rotations with her impact grenades. She can be played in multiple roles, but the best one for her is flex. She's Rainbow Six Siege's architect.

Mira - Mira's Black Mirrors are some of the best pieces of utility in Rainbow Six Siege. When she's not banned, bringing her to the battlefield is almost a must. Her Vector is also a great weapon in the right hands. She can also bring a secondary shotgun, meaning she can easily make rotations and new angles of sight. After all, shaping a bombsite is crucial for Rainbow Six Siege's defenders, as you can see in our two initial picks.

Smoke - When playing defense, time is precious. Well, time is always precious in Rainbow Six Siege; however, defenders are who actually have the first word. Smoke's toxic canisters are a great piece of utility to stop the attackers from pushing the bombsite. He also brings one of the most powerful shotguns in the game, the M590A1, as well as the SMG-11. His loadout is arguably one of the best in the game; on the right hands, Smoke can do absolutely everything. He's the ultimate anchor.

Bandit - Bandit is one of the most classic operators of Rainbow Six Siege. The German operator has been in the game since forever. With a C4 and his iconic batteries, players have come up with some of the most well-known strategies in the game. Logically, the most popular one is Bandit Tricking. Whilst it may be difficult to Bandit Trick in higher ranks, lower ranks, Gold, and even Platinum players can find it difficult to deal with it.

His loadout isn't the most versatile in the game, but it allows players to play multiple roles. His shotgun allows him to play in corners and defend specific parts of the map. Meanwhile, his MP7 and his three-speed trait make it easy for him to roam.

Bandit isn't an essential pick as per se; however, bringing a hard breacher denier is a must in Rainbow Six Siege. The best picks for this role are Bandit and Kaid, but we have gone for the German. Depending on the bombsite, we recommend you to bring Kaid. But, we will talk more about this when is the Moroccan's turn!

Goyo - We've put Goyo in essential because of many reasons. First, the Volcán Canister is a great piece of utility that can be triggered by anyone on the map. This means that, even if the Mexican is already dead, his presence (and pressure on the attackers) is always there. He also has access to the Vector, perfect for short and mid-distance gun fights, as well as the TCSG12. Additionally, he has access to three secondary devices, including Proximity Alarms, a Bulletproof Camera, or two impact grenades.

Meta defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Thorn - Ubisoft's Thorn buff in the final weeks of Operation Tenfold Pursuit may be one of the most operator-changing ones in recent times. Before the tweak, Thorn was practically useless. Now, her shells are some of the best traps in the game. Combined with Thorn's loadout and that she can also bring a Deployable Shield, the Irish operator is one of the best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege and likely the best roamer.

Mute - Information is key in Rainbow Six Siege, and Mute is the best intel denier. His jammers block drones in the affected area, meaning attackers have it harder to drone and gather information. At the same time, Mute can be used to make it harder for attackers to open reinforced walls, although it's definitely easier following the hard breaching change introduced in Operation Tenfold Pursuit. With a C4 and the same guns that Smoke has, Mute is one of the most versatile operators in the game: he can be played as an anchor and as a flex. Your call!

Aruni - Aruni's gates are extremely valuable specially when combined with other defenders. Her DMR is also one of the best weapons in the game: its ACOG makes Aruni a demon when it comes to long-distance gun fights. Her bionic arm allows her to open new lines of sight as well as rotations. Lastly, she can be used as an anchor and as a flex, and even as a roamer due to her loadout. Her speed trait will be an inconvenient, though!

Valkyrie - If Mute cancels information, Valkyrie is exactly the opposite. Valkyrie's cameras can be hidden anywhere indoors and they are the perfect tool to have a constant flow of information. She can pair her cameras with a well-placed C4. Although her MPX isn't the best weapon in Rainbow Six Siege, information and calls make up for it. Remember, use yellow pings, not red pings!

Kaid - While we mentioned the Moroccan operator when talking about Bandit, this is his time to shine. Kaid has access to two Electroclaws, which can be used to electrify both reinforced walls and hatches. He has access to a submachine gun and a shotgun, meaning his loadout is quite versatile. He also has access to a magnifying scope in the .44 MAG Semi-Auto as well as a C4. He's a very strong anchor, especially for bombsites that have hatches, like Clubhouse's and Bank's basement bombsites.

Castle - Castle has a special type of barricade, the Armor Panel, that can't be broken easily: it requires 11 hits to be penetrated. It's a very useful gadget, especially in higher ranks. It takes time for the attackers to break it, or it forces them to use explosives like fragmentation grenades or projectiles. He can also bring a secondary shotgun, which he can combine with his Armor Panels. However, the UMP45 is not a good weapon, meaning he may have a disadvantage in gun fights.

Melusi - Melusi's Banshees are a big pain for every attacker. They slow down enemies and the sound produced by the device alerts defenders. If placed properly, Melusi's Banshees are some of the best pieces of utility a defender can bring.

Additionally, Melusi has access to the MP5 as well as a secondary shotgun, meaning she can create rotations and new lines of sight. He can even also bring impact grenades! The only downside of Melusi is that she's a one-speed operator.

Fenrir - Fenrir is a very annoying defender to play against, and that's why he's so strong. His F-NATT Dread Mines create a purple cloud of smoke that only affects attackers. When they are affected by it, defenders can easily peek them and get an easy kill.

His loadout isn't the greatest in the game, as the only weapon that's worth mentioning is the MP7. It's also worth noting that Fenrir's traps have been replaced by Thorn's since the Irish operator received the buff previously mentioned.

Tubarão - Tubarão's Zoto Canister is one of the most unique gadgets in Rainbow Six Siege. With it, the Portuguese defender can freeze attacking devices, including hard breaching charges. He can buy defenders precious time, and apply pressure on the attackers without doing too much. He also has access to the AR-15.50 DMR. Keep in mind, DMRs are super strong right now in Rainbow Six Siege!

Jäger - Jäger is another classic operator of Rainbow Six Siege. His ADS devices are powerful as they can catch attacking utility, such as projectiles, granades, and other type of throwable gadgets. He also brings the 416-C Carbine, one of the only Assault Rifles on defense in Rainbow Six Siege. Although he's not the best roamer nowadays, he's the description of a roamer: he places his devices and... of he goes!

Lesion - Lesion completes this section. His loadout is one of the best in Rainbow Six Siege. He can bring the T-5 SMG, one of the best guns on defense in Rainbow Six Siege. If that's not enough, he can also bring the SIX12 SD, one of the best shotguns. Unfortunately for Lesion mains, Ubisoft recently nerfed him by removing his secondary shotgun.

Regarding his gadget, the Gu Mine is one of the best traps in the game. Although they aren't very damaging, they are more about slowing down opponents. His Gu Mines can be hidden by door frames or right below certain windows, so when attackers jump in the building they are forced to stop and get the mine out of their feet. They are perfect when playing against shield operators.

Very usable defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Echo - Echo's Yokai Drones and overall weapon and gadget loadout make the Japanese defender one of the best anchors in Rainbow Six Siege, especially since he has access to three Yokais. He can gather information and, if played smartly, can be a pain for all attackers when trying to plant the defuser. The only bad thing about his gadget is that the Yokais can be countered easily by shooting them or using operators such as IQ, Brava, Twitch, or Thatcher.

Warden - Warden's loadout makes him a very strong and versatile option. Although his one-speed trait forces him to play close to site, he can be played slightly aggressive thanks to his primary shotgun and the SMG-12. Combining his operator ability, which allows him to see through the smoke, with his C4 makes him a very good option to deny plant attempts.

Wamai - Wamai's disks are always a useful tool as these intercept any type of attacking projectile. His weapon loadout is also decent. However, players tend to use Jäger over Wamai. He's not really meta anymore, but he will always be a good pick if the German isn't present, especially against attacking lineups that rely on grenades and other throwable devices.

Kapkan - Historically, Kapkan has been the best trap operator in Rainbow Six Siege. A decent weapon loadout combined with a trap that most people, especially newcomers, forget to look after. Whilst it shouldn't be that hard to play against the Russian defender, most attackers struggle against his traps. You won't see him being played competitively, but he's a pain in Ranked matches.

Maestro - The Italian operator is one of the most unique in Rainbow Six Siege: as a defender, he has access to an LMG. For a long while, the weapon had access to an ACOG scope; which made Maestro extremely powerful. Although that's not the case anymore, having three Evil Eyes makes Maestro a great operator to have, especially on maps like Bank or Villa. One useful tip to play Maestro is to place his Evil Eyes on hatches and then open them so defenders can't melee the cameras!

Ela - Ela is one of the most used roamers in Rainbow Six Siege right now as she has access to soem great pieces of utility and the Scorpion, one of the best weapons in the game right now. She's quite independent, but a good Ela main will always combine aggression with traps. Also, keep in mind Ela's mines can be used to cancel plant attempts!

Denari - Just like Ela, Denari has access to the Scorpion, one of the best weapons on defense in the current meta. He can combine it with his traps, which deploy lasers that can create very inteligent and strong lineups to block attackers and utility from the bombsite. A good Denari setup will slow down and even kill low-health attackers, so always keep him in mind!

Clash - Clash is always a difficult defender to play against, especially when facing an experienced Clash player. Since the defender can deploy her shield, Clash is like a moving Mira. Loadout-wise, Clash is behind every other defender. However, her shield is a magnificent piece of utility that is hard to counter, especially if Clash is right behind or if it's surroundered by Jäger's ADSs or Wamai's disks.

Mozzie - The Australian operator was recently buffed after Ubisoft decided to return him his Super Shorty. However, it's fair to say that, compared to other roamers, Mozzie's primary options are still a bit behind.

His operator gadget is extremely useful, though. His pests, combined with Mute jammers, make it super difficult for attackers to freely roam and gather information. A well-thought lineup combining the two gadgets always puts the attackers in problems.

Solis - When it comes to intel-gathering duties, Solis is the perfect operator. She was nerfed to the ground, but recent changes restored her position in the game. She's still not what she used to be, but she's a very useful pick. We encourage you to play Solis with her primary shotgun and the SMG-11 as her secondary!

Skopós - Skopós concept left players mesmerized when the Greek operator was first released: a defender that can switch bodies. Skopós is arguably one of the best roamers in Rainbow Six Siege, as she can be in two places at the same time. She also has a very strong weapon loadout, as she has access to an Assault Rifle. Additionally, as each body has its independent number of HP, Skopós can use that to her advantage. Oh, and let's not forget the body she doesn't use acts like a camera... and even a shield!

Situational defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Pulse - Pulse is a great pick for SoloQ players when playing on maps with soft surfaces, like Consulate, Oregon, or Bank. However, using Pulse for the C4 kill is a bit selfish. Instead, use him to gather information about the exact location of the enemies.

Oryx - Oryx isn't played often anymore. However, he's a great pick when playing against lineups that play a lot of shields, or on maps with a lot of hatches, such as Coastline or Villa, as it gives Oryx plenty of freedom when reoaming.

Vigil - Vigil is another selfish pick. Although he can go invisible to drones thanks to his ability, which makes him a great counter to attackers like Lion or Deimos, he doesn't bring much to elevate the bombsite. He will be used every now and then, just like Caveira, but that's pretty much it. He doesn't add much value to an operator lineup.

Frost - Frost's traps have evolved recently, as they debuff attackers who pick themselves up. They are great pieces of utility, especially on maps with a lot of windows or with dark floors. However, the truth is that other trap operators such as Thorn, Kapkan, Ela, or Lesion are ahead Frost nowadays.

Alibi - Alibi has fallen behind in recent times. Whilst her weapon loadout is pretty strong, the truth is that Vigil, Skopós, and Solis are better roamers than her. Additionally, her prismas are easy to counter, and, above all, easy to read and spot.

Tachanka - Tachanka, Rainbow Six Siege's god, has gone from being "bad" to being "situational" which is great. He's a very strong pick when the defenders have a lineup that allows him to fire default plant spots. A very good example is Bank's basement bombsite. When the lineup prioritizes the Russian operator, we often see him shining.

Optional defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Thunderbird - This may be a controversial take but Thunderbird is better than Doc. Her healing stations are fully operative even if she's not alive anymore, and they can also restore all HP lost by an operator, just like Doc's Stim Pistol. She can basically put down the stations and leave the site: defenders won't have to go after Thunderbird to be healed, they will simply have to visit the station once. Additionally, Thunderbird has access to a secondary shotgun, meaning her loadout is really solid. She's not the players' favorite defensive pick, though, as her ability, despite being impactful, it really isn't very fun to use.

Rook - Rook's armor plates can look a bit pointless sometimes. They simply aren't, though. It goes beyond a health boost, as these also allow you to pick up yourself from a DBNO state. It truly is a good ability to have. In fact, Rook is one of the operators with the highest win rate. Unfortunately, as he's a one-speed operator with a not-so special loadout, Rook isn't a meta operator anymore. Just like his fellow French comrade Doc, losing his magnifying scopes was a huge blow to his playing time.

Sentry - Sentry is an operator that can do practically everything in Rainbow Six Siege as the defender can bring to the battlefield any secondary device. However, the lack of an operator ability is something that's hard to ignore. Plain and simple, there are better options out there.

Off-meta defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Caveira - Caveira is a great roamer in Rainbow Six Siege. However, unless you get an interrogation with the Brazilian defender, her value is almost zero. She doesn't bring any crucial piece of utility, so it's often seen as a very selfish operator pick.

We're not saying she shouldn't be used; in fact, a good Caveira player can be a game-changing operator. Unfortunately, the majority of cases end up with Caveira being the first death.

Doc - Doc used to be a nightmare. Ranked heroes would constantly play with the French operator as he had access to the MP5 with magnifying scopes. As that's not the case anymore, Doc is completely out of Rainbow Six Siege's current meta. His weapon is great and he can even bring the Bailiff, which is a good asset.

Again, just like Caveira, if played well, he has a space in Rainbow Six Siege's meta. He's a great healer. Unfortunately, he doesn't bring good pieces of utility, and other anchors like Mira, Smoke, Echo, Maestro, or even Rook can have a deeper impact in the round.