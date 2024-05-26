Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Sentry

With the conclusion of Operation Deadly Omen being just around the corner, it's now time to look forward to what's next in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

During the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, Ubisoft unveiled the information regarding the Recruit remake as Sentry and Striker will be introduced to the game with the launch of Operation New Blood.

As we have already had a look at Striker and its gadgets and weapons, it's now Sentry's turn. Here's everything you need to know about Siege's newest defender!

Who is Sentry?

Sentry is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's newest defender. The game's new recruit will include a wide range of gadgets, two primary weapons, and two secondary weapons that surely will make Sentry the best defender recruit out there.

Sentry's loadout

Sentry is a two-speed, two-health defender. The uniqueness behind its loadout lies in the number of gadgets this recruit can bring to the battlefield, as Sentry will be allowed to carry two devices.

Here's a brief look at Sentry's weapons and gadgets!

Primary Weapons

IQ and Grim's Commando 9

Jäger and Bandit's M870

Secondary Weapons

Vigil and Dokkaebi's C75 Auto

Gridlock and Castle's Super Shorty

Gadgets

Impact Grenades

Deployable Shield

Barbed Wire

Nitro Cell

Proximity Alarm

Observation Blocker

Bulletproof Camera

How to use Sentry in Rainbow Six Siege?

While Sentry's weapon loadout won't be the best out there, the recruit's wide options included in the gadget section make it a versatile option to have in mind.

Here are some of the combinations that players will be able to prepare while using Sentry on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege!

Deployable Shield and C4

Combining the Deployable Shield and the C4 is a great plan as players can safely play behind the shield and use the small see-through glasses to calculate when to throw the explosive.

Proximity Alarm and C4

Another option to use Sentry's C4 is to bring Proximity Alarms. By doing so, Sentry will be able to throw the C4 from a safe area as soon as the alarm starts beeping. Think about it!

Barbed Wire and Proximity Alarm

Bringing Barbed Wire and Proximity Alarms will annoy many attackers, who won't be able to sneak into the site silently.

Can two or more players use Sentry at the same time?

Before Operation New Blood, players were able to use Recruit simultaneously. When playing Quick Match, many five-stacks would pick Recruit and troll the map. However, that won't be a possibility anymore as only one player will be able to use Sentry at a time.