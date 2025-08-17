Rainbow Six Siege X operator guide: Denari

After a week full of teasers Ubisoft have finally revealed Operation High Stakes, which will be Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10's third season. Players will have access to Operation High Stakes' Test Server starting from August 18. Two weeks later, on September 2, Ubisoft will release Operation High Stakes.

While Operation High Stakes focuses on operator and map balancing tweaks, Ubisoft is also innovating with this season. It's time to welcome a new defender: Denari.

Denari is a Swiss defender that brings a unique concept to the table, an idea that's really ambitious and will give players an even wider control over the bomb site. If you like Kapkan, you will probably enjoy Denari and Siege X's new shotgun.

Ready for some new content? Keep on reading to know more about Rainbow Six Siege X's new defender Denari!

What is Denari's loadout in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Denari's loadout includes the following weapons:

Primary: Scorpion Evo 3 A1 Submachine Gun FMG-9 Submachine Gun

Secondary: Glaive-12 Shotgun P226 MK 25 Handgun

Gadgets: Observation Blockers Deployable Shield



Denari's loadout could be defined as a very aggressive loadout. The Swiss defender has access to two submachine guns as primary options, which automatically makes him a very dangerous defender.

His loadout includes a new shotgun, the Glaive-12, which deals 63 HP of damage and has a maximum capacity of 29 bullets, with four bullets per magazine. While we expect players to mainly use the Glaive-12 to create new angles and lines of sight, this shotgun is deadly, especially in close-distance gunfights.

Last but not least, he can bring three observation blockers or one deployable shield. All in all, we believe Denari's best possible loadout is combining the FMG-9 Submachine Gun with the Glaive-12 Shotgun and the deployable shield.

Denari's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege X

Denari's operator gadget in Rainbow Six Siege X is called T.R.I.P. Connector. The Swiss defender has seven T.R.I.P. Connectors in his pocket when the round starts, similarly to Fenrir and contrary to Lesion and Wamai.

The T.R.I.P. Connectors can be linked to each other if these are in a distance of up to 20 meters and only if there's a clear line of sight between them. While this may sound confusing, connecting them is easy as there's a grey line that indicates if the T.R.I.P. Connectors will connect or not. If the grey line blinks, it means that the gadgets won't link. If the grey line is still, the gadgets will connect.

Using Denari is a unique experience in Rainbow Six Siege X. The concept behind the gadget is very ambitious and it offers defenders a way of deploying traps never seen before. Keep on reading to know more on how to use Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X!

How to use Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Denari's loadout and speed trait makes him an aggressive trap operator that we expect players to use as a roamer. However, as he can pick up and replace his T.R.I.P. Connectors as many times as he want, we believe players should use Denari as a flex or even an anchor.

With a total of seven T.R.I.P. Connectors, Denari's gadget gives defenders the possibility to fully block a room or corridor. This can be useful to block certain bomb sites from enemy plant attempts and pushes. However, keep in mind that T.R.I.P. Connectors aren't bulletproof and can be easily destroyed with a single shot or an explosive gadget. Therefore, you may want to spread them across the map.

We believe Denari's trap has more potential to be used to slow down roam clearing operators. For instance, if Denari is playing as a roamer, he can place his T.RI.P. Connectors in doorways similarly to Kapkan, slowing down attackers like Jackal, Deimos, or Lion, who focus on getting rid of the defenders who play outside the bomb site.

All in all, Denari has the potential to be used in multiple different ways and it will be up to you and your teammates to use him passively or aggressively.

How to counter Denari in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Countering Denari is easy in Rainbow Six Siege X. Denary can be quickly countered by shooting his T.R.I.P. Connectors, as these aren't bulletproof. If they are close to each other, a grenade could do the job quicker. However, if the connectors are hidden, or next to Jäger's ADSs or Wamai's disks, destroying them may be a hard job. That's when operator counters come to action.

Logically, Denari's devices can be put down temporarily with Thatcher's EMPs and Impact EMPs. Tasers from operator gadgets like Twitch and Zero's will also destroy the connectors. Brava's drones can be used to hack the devices, and IQ's scanner can be used to quickly find them and shoot them, even through walls, floors, and ceilings. In other words, countering Denari shouldn't be really hard if you have a plan in mind.

Is Denari too strong in Rainbow Six Siege X?

At this point is difficult to answer this question but we believe Denari is a balanced operator. The T.R.I.P. Connector isn't too overpowered and it offers players the chance to create unique gameplay situations, which refreshes the in-game experience. As it has plenty of counters, Denari's gadget can be easily countered. At the same time, Denari's loadout and gadget gives him the chance to be played passively or aggressively, which means he's just like a Swiss Army Knife; he can do absolutely everything.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.