What Black Ice can I pack in Rainbow Six Siege Bravo Packs?

With Y7S1, Rainbow Six Siege launched a new type of pack: the Bravo Pack. Shortly after, Bravo Packs can only be acquired with the premium seasonal battle pass and include a long range of cosmetics, including the Black Ice.

Bravo Packs' special feature is that players can't obtain duplicates, so the chances of getting Black Ice increase pack after pack. However, Bravo Packs don't include every Black Ice in the game. So, the question is quite clear.

What Black Ice can I pack in Bravo Packs?

The Bravo Packs collection for this season includes 22 different Black Ice skins — remember, the Black Ice isn't a universal skin! Universal skins can be used for any weapon in the game, sadly that's not the case for Siege's most prestigious cosmetic.

Surely, the two Black Ices that stand out the most are the ones for Montagne's and Blitz's shields. However, these two operators aren't common in online games, so players probably prefer getting Thermite's 556XI Black Ice, or even Valkyrie's MPX Black Ice.

These are some of the best Black Ices in the Bravo Pack collection:

AUG A2 Black Ice - IQ and Wamai

The AUG A2 is available to the following operators:

While not many players use this gun in Rainbow Six Siege, we can't say it's the worst weapon in the game. However, both IQ and Wamai are often seen with the Commando or the M5K, respectively.

F2 Black Ice - Twitch

The F2 is available to the following operator:

The F2 Black Ice is possibly the best skin of its kind in this year's Bravo Packs collection. If you are a fan of Twitch and her gun, we encourage you to get it!

LB5A2 Black Ice - Sledge and Thatcher

The LB5A2 is available to the following operators:

Sledge and Thatcher's LB5A2 is one of the most popular guns in Rainbow Six Siege. Its recoil is very easy to control and both operators are seen in many of the attacking lineups in the game. This is a very safe pick!

G8A1 Black Ice - Amaru and IQ

The G8A1 is available to the following operators:

As we mentioned earlier, IQ's main pick is the Commando. However, Amaru is often seen with the G8A1. If you are a fan of the Peruvian operator, this one is for you!

MK1 9mm Black Ice - Buck, Frost, and Iana

The MK1 9mm is available to the following operators:

This is the only handgun in this year's Bravo Collection. It's available for Rainbow Six Siege's most popular operator, Iana, and the Canadian operators Buck and Frost.

M590A1 Black Ice - Mute, Smoke, Sledge, Thatcher, and Warden

The M590A1 is available to the following operators:

The M590A1 is considered to be one of the best shotguns in Rainbow Six Siege. It delivers great damage, which makes it a great option for short-distance gun fights. At the same time, the defender operators on the list (Mute, Smoke, and Warden) also use it to open rotations and new angles. Isn't that cool?

M1014 Black Ice - Castle, Pulse, Thermite, and Ace

The M1014 is available to the following operators:

The FBI's M1014 is far behind today's meta, so it's not seen much in Rainbow Six Siege. However, some players like equipping it with Pulse when playing on maps with soft ceilings and floors.

SASG-12 Black Ice - Kapkan, Fenrir, and Finka

The SASG-12 is available to the following operators:

While being a great shotgun in Rainbow Six Siege, the SASG-12 doesn't see much play time in the game due to the operators listed having better guns in their loadouts. However, the SASG-12 is a great wildcard gun, especially for Fenrir and Kapkan.

SGC-QB Black Ice - Grim, Doc, Lion, Rook, and Twitch

The SGC-QB is available to the following operators:

Just like the SASG-12 and the M1014, the SGC-QB is rarely seen in Rainbow Six Siege. Even the defenders Doc and Rook don't use it as they have the MP5, which has access to a 1.5x scope.

How can I get more Black Ice skins?

These aren't all the Black Ice skins you can get. However, the only way you can get Black Ice skins is by opening packs. Both versions — Alpha Packs and Bravo Packs — can give you Black Ice skins if you are lucky.

You can get Alpha Packs by playing the game, or by spending Renown. If you are opening a pack and the flare that comes out is purple, it might be your lucky day!