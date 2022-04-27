Cosmetics are an essential part of any game nowadays. That's no different in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege gun skins are usually designed for just a specific weapon. Well, universal skins don't break this trend — and that's why the Siege community loves these skins.

What is a universal skin in Rainbow Six Siege?

A universal skin in Rainbow Six Siege is a skin that can be equipped with any weapon in the game. You can find them in the in-game's store or the skins section while customing a gun.

What universal skins can I get now in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege has 16 standard universal skins that can be purchased at any time. Smooth color skins cost 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits, with the only exception being the Black skin, which costs 25,000 Renown or 600 R6 Credits.

Meanwhile, camouflage skins cost a bit less as these can be purchased for just 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits.

However, the most unique skin on this list is the Diamond skin, which can only be purchased with 100,000 Renown. Due to the color of this skin and the amount of Renown you need to have to acquire it, not many people are seen rocking it.

If you are lucky enough with Bravo Packs, you could even get one of the best universal skins in the game: the Plasma Pink.

If these universal skins aren't made for you, don't worry — seasonal skins might be the answer that you are looking for.

What are seasonal skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Seasonal skins or Seasonal bundles are sets of cosmetics inspired by the Rainbow Six Siege season that include a universal skin.

For Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 Season 1, Ubisoft launched the Covert Ending Bundle. More recently, the game launched a second seasonal bundle inspired by the Rengoku Event, known as the Battlefield Spirit Bundle.

Covert Ending Bundle Battlefield Spirit Bundle

While the first seasonal bundle can be acquired with Renown or R6 Credits, the seasonal bundle launched with the seasonal event can only be purchased with R6 Credits.