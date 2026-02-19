BLAST R6 2026-27 Esports Season Transfer Window: Spacestation part ways with entire roster, Shaiiko reportedly benched, and more!

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026, teams now have until March 4, 2026, 9 AM CET to make roster changes. The transfer window has already started and it's full of rumors and exciting potential rosters.

Here's a look at what has already been confirmed so far ahead of the start of the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season:

South America League

FURIA

February 19 - FURIA part ways with Rainbow Six Siege roster except for HerdsZ

FURIA announced the departure of all of their Rainbow Six Siege members except for Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina. The Brazilian player is expected to stay with the Black Panthers to lead the team's new lineup.

FURIA's lineup for the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season hasn't been unveiled yet but a lot of names have been rumored in the past few weeks, including Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

North America League

Spacestation

February 23 - Spacestation part ways with entire Rainbow Six Siege roster

Spacestation have parted ways with their entire Rainbow Six Siege roster. Some of the most experienced and talented players and staff in the region are now exploring their options elsewhere.

For instance, this decision means Alec "Fultz" Fultz is out of Spacestation for the first time since May 2019. It also means Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli could be on his way back to Europe. His last experience there was for G2 Esports, with whom he won the Six Invitational 2023.

M80

February 20 - M80 and Kyno part ways

M80 and Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo have parted ways after both sides couldn't find an agreement ahead of the upcoming BLAST R6 esports season. The Brazilian had been part of the roster since the initial lineup was acquired by M80. He recently became a Major champion after winning the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Wildcard

February 20 - Wildcard part ways with Dash

Wildcard have parted ways with the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champion, Esports World Cup 2024 and BLAST R6 Major Atlanta grand finalist Leonardo "Dash" Lopes. The player is now looking for a team to represent in Brazil.

Oxygen Esports

February 20 - Oxygen Esports part ways with Gryxr, Yoggah allowed to explore options

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil, who joined the team one year ago, shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025. Evan "Yoggah" Nelson also revealed that Oxygen Esports has allowed him to explore options elsewhere.

February 22 - Oxygen Esports part ways with Forrest

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Roman "Forrest" Breaux. The American had joined Oxygen Esports in March 2025 after a two-year stay in Spacestation.

DarkZero Esports

February 19 - DarkZero Esports parts ways with CTZN

Although DarkZero Esports have yet to confirm the player's departure, Ben "CTZN" McMillan revealed that he's now a free agent after his contract wasn't renewed. After three years competing in North America's top flight, he's now looking for offers to play in Europe.

February 22 - DarkZero Esports part ways with Nafe, KangruKenny, and Coma

Three days after the departure of Ben "CTZN" McMillan, the remaining three British players in the team announced their departures, including Nathan "Nafe" Sharp, Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow, and Leo "Coma" Clark.

Europe and MENA League

Team Falcons

February 23 - Team Falcons bench Shaiiko, Jume to replace Frenchman (NOT OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED BY TEAMS INVOLVED)

SOURCES: According to sources close to SiegeGG, Team Falcons have decided to bench Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who is expected to be replaced by Team Secret's Marc "Jume" Steinmann.

G2 Esports

February 23 - G2 Esports benched BlaZ

G2 Esports have announced the team's decision to bench Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas. The Frenchman joined in June 2024 and competed in multiple international and regional competitions alongside the samurai. His last appearance in G2 Esports was at the Six Invitational 2026.

Team Heretics

February 19 - Skeptic benched in Team Heretics

Team Heretics' player Skeptic has announced that he's currently benched and has been allowed to explore his options. He's still part of the lineup, but its presence isn't confirmed yet, perhaps being unlikely.

APAC League

Dplus

February 19 - Dplus KIA part ways with Bullet1

Dplus KIA have parted ways with Six Sweden Major champion and Six Berlin Major grand finalist José "Bullet1" Victor. The Brazilian is well-known for his stays in Team Liquid, Immortals, FaZe Clan, and MIBR, before joining the South Korean powerhouse. With plenty of experience and proven individual skills, the player is now looking for offers.

Weibo Gaming

February 18 - Weibo Gaming part ways with meepeY

Weibo Gaming have parted ways with the Six Berlin Major champion Matthew "meepeY" Sharples. Although he started the season as Weibo Gaming's head coach, he was moved to the assistant coach position shortly after the arrival of Guilherme "gohaN" Alf. Now, it seems like the Asian super roster is solely coached by the Brazilian.

Daystar

February 18 - Daystar bench JoeGoR

Daystar have benched Cheng "JoeGor" Ka-hin and are now waiting for interested parties to send their offers for the player. At the Six Invitational 2026, the former Dire Wolves player registered a SiegeGG rating of 0.82 and an entry balance of 8-20 (-12).