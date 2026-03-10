G2 Esports part ways with Loira

G2 Esports have announced their decision to part ways with Roberto "Loira" Camargo. The Brazilian player had joined the samurai shortly after the team's elimination from the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Since then, he took part in two BLAST R6 Majors, two Six Invitationals, and the Esports World Cup 2025 for the European powerhouse.

The former Black Dragons player had been G2 Esports' second-best player in Year 10 after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.05. More recently, at the Six Invitational 2026, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.01.

Loira's departure from G2 Esports is a decision from the team and not a decision made by the Brazilian, as he explained on his personal X account. It's G2 Esports' second departure since the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026, as the team had parted ways with Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas earlier this month.

G2 Esports' two new players are expected to be unveiled in the next few days. The samurai's new lineup will make its debut in three weeks time, when the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff begins.