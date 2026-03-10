DarkZero Esports unveil Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11

DarkZero Esports have unveiled their Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11. The purple lineup has been heavily modified as the team has only kept Nick "njr" Rapier, who has been a part of the purple roster since February 2021.

DarkZero Esports' new lineup includes six former Spacestation names, including three players and three staff members. The roster includes the former astronauts Alec "Fultz" Fultz, Jack "J9O" Burkard, and Ethan "Nuers" James, as well as the BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo. Meanwhile, the staff is logically formed by Seth "Callout" Mik, Alonso "ALO" Díez, and Arthur "TchubZ" Fernandes, who have been working together since RE:L0:AD.

DarkZero Esports' roster is basically a continuation of Spacestation's previous lineup. The astronauts' core won the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Regional Finals and reached the Six Invitational 2026 Top 8. Instead of having Liam "Ashn" Paz and Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, they will have Kyno and njr, two players with plenty of experience who have already won international competitions in their respective careers.

In Year 11, we should see DarkZero Esports, Shopify Rebellion, M80, and 100 Thieves fighting for the highest positions on the table, closely followed by Wildcard, whose outstanding international results heavily contrast with their regional inconsistency. It's also worth mentioning that Spacestation have yet to unveil their new Rainbow Six Siege roster.