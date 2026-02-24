Spacestation part ways with entire Rainbow Six Siege roster

Spacestation have parted ways with their Rainbow Six Siege roster. The Americans come from winning North America’s Regional Finals and reaching the Top 8 at the Six Invitational 2026.

Spacestation’s decision means that some of the most experienced and talented players and coaches in the region are now exploring their options.

It’s the first time in six years that Alec “Fultz” Fultz is looking for a team as the Six Invitational 2020 champion had joined the spaceship in May 2019. It also means that Benjamin “Benjamaster” Dereli could make a return to Europe’s top flight for the first time since his departure from G2 Esports.

All the rest of players and staff, including Liam “Ashn” Paz, Jack “J9O” Burkard, Ethan “Nuers” James, Seth “Callout” Mik, Alonso “ALO” Guerrero, and Arthur “TchubZ” Martins are also very solid pick ups for any team looking for players, especially considering their experience and results throughout the last three years.

Spacestation’s future in Rainbow Six Siege’s scene is now uncertain. However, we expect the Americans to find new astronauts in the next few days, especially considering the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City will be played just a few miles away from their headquarters.