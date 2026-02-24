Geekay Esports to compete in the Europe and MENA League 2026 as an Affiliate Team

Geekay Esports announced today they will compete in the Europe and MENA League 2026 as an Affiliate Team. Whilst this hasn't been confirmed, it's likely they acquired Gen.G Esports' spot.

Throughout Year 10, Geekay Esports competed in Europe's second tier and Saudi Arabia's top flight. The team had a fruitful season as they won every high-caliber Tier 2 competition played in Europe, including the R6 Central Combine 2026, the R6 North Rainbow Rumble 2026, and the R6 South Breach 2026. Additionally, they finished in second place of the Saudi eLeague 2025 only behind Twisted Minds. Across the different competitions they took part in, the roster earned around USD$80,000 in prize pool money only.

Geekay Esports last official appearance happened at the Europe and MENA Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2026. Back then, the roster included Lucas "Hungry" Reich, Peter "Pacbull" Bull, Nikita "RORICK" Kruchinkin, Gabor "Rexhun999" Czikai, and Crex. It's unknown if Geekey Esports will make any changes before the start of the Europe and MENA League 2026.