Best operators for Solo Queue in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter meant to be played in a team environment. However, we understand that some players may not want that experience. Instead, they prefer to play Solo Queue. For those unaware, Solo Queue means playing by yourself.

Solo Queuing in Rainbow Six Siege is difficult for many reasons. First, team cohesion and compenetration are two skills that are needed in every Rainbow Six Siege and that instantly elevate a team's winning possibilities. Second, Solo Queue players often go for fun operators, operators who may have strong, appealing weapons, but that may not bring much value to a lineup. The impact is often negative. Finally, Solo Queue players don't tend to communicate, meaning there's no flow of information. A lack of information in Rainbow Six Siege can be extremely painful.

Again, we understand players competing Solo Queue in Rainbow Six Siege. It happens, and it will always happen. Therefore, for those of you who like to compete by yourselves, here's a look at six operators that you will likely enjoy and that will allow you to help your teammates at the same time, with no communication and barely any interactions.

The best operators to Solo Queue in Rainbow Six Siege are Finka, Twitch, Lesion, Kapkan, Striker, and Dokkaebi. Here's why:

Finka

Finka's Adrenal Surge is a precious tool that doesn't only benefit Finka herself: it benefits everyone simultaneously. With a maximum of three boosts, Finka can heal and even improve the recoil of all players in three different occasions. She can even heal a DBNO player from the other end of the map, which can help attackers to avoid Caveira interrogations.

Finka's Adrenal Surge also helps attackers to restore their vision quickly after being blinded or concussed by an Ela mine. However, keep in mind that players under the effect of the Adrenal Surge will receive more damage from Smoke's gas canisters.

Twitch

Twitch's Shock Drone is one one the oldest pieces of utility in Rainbow Six Siege. Still, the French attacker is arguably one of the best in Rainbow Six Siege, especially now that her F2 has been buffed in Operation Silent Hunt.

Her drones are massive pieces of utility because they can gather information and destroy enemy devices, such as cameras, Goyo canisters, mines, traps, and more. By choosing Twitch, you can help yourself and help your teammates at the same time. You're basically killing two birds with one stone!

Truth be told, we thought of Iana first. However, Iana's state in the game isn't as strong as what it used to be in the past. Twitch is the better option as the French operator's drones can be used not only to detect and yellow ping opponents, but also to destroy their utility—which will improve the team's chances of succeeding.

Lesion

Lesion's Gu Mines are practically invisible. Although they aren't extremely deadly, Lesion's traps are incredibly annoying to play against, especially when playing Bomb. If you stay alive for long enough, you can place a Gu Mine by a door or window frame next to a site, making the attackers' final push difficult to perform. You don't really need to give your teammates a lot of information: the Gu Mine will do that for you. At the same time, slowing down attackers is extremely important. So, play Lesion!

Kapkan

Kapkan is one of the best operators in the game for Silver and Gold players. His effectivity, however, falls drastically in higher ranks. That's simply because experienced players already know where the traps will be.

Kapkan's traps are extremely annoying in lower brackets, though—and, let's be honest, Solo Queue players are mainly located there. Attackers in those ranks don't tend to check doorframes meaning Kapkan can get impactful kills even when he's already dead. The trap isn't just about killing as he can also get information for his teammates, and protect them while he's already spectating (or using their phone).

Striker

Striker is often ignored by a lot of attackers, but truth be told, Striker can do absolutely everything on attack. He can bring Impact EMPs and hard breaching charges simultaneously, meaning you can destroy a reinforced wall or hatch by yourself if you time it right. You can play vertically, passively... you name it. Striker is the Solo Queue god!

Dokkaebi

Last but not least, we have gone for Dokkaebi as an extra option for Solo Queue players. Dokkaebi's ability is extremely powerful. Whilst you can get most of it while teamming up with your teammates, it's also a good too for Solo Queue players as they simply have to press a button... and that's it. Calling defenders and hacking are two things that won't only benefit the player playing Dokkaebi; it will benefit everyone in the team. So, be smart with the South Korean's gadget!