Rainbow Six Siege is a highly-complicated shooter. With over 75 operators and more than 20 maps, succeeding in Rainbow Six Siege may take time. There are plenty of factors that must be considered in the pursue of the highest rank in the game, Champion. In this guide, we will have a look at what a player needs to do to improve in Rainbow Six Siege and, most specifically, how to rank up fast in Rainbow Six Siege.

How to rank up fast in Rainbow Six Siege - Explained

Ranking up fast in Rainbow Six Siege can feel easy in the first stages of the season; but the difficulty increases as the days and games go by. However, it can be done.

Here are some basic tips to rank up fast in Rainbow Six Siege:

Learn the maps and operators

Knowledge is key in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's shooter is arguably the most difficult of its kind on the market, and that's simply because there's too much to consider. Specific map locations, operator abilities, counters, gadgets, secondary gadgets, weapons, destructibility... there's simply to much of everything. This is why being ahead of the curve can give you a crucial advantage.

First, you must learn all of the Ranked maps in Rainbow Six Siege. Operation Silent Hunt has just began and Ubisoft have dropped a new Ranked map pool rotation, including a mix of old and recent maps. Here's a look at Operation Silent Hunt's Ranked maps:

Border

Bank

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Consulate

Villa

Fortress

Emerald Plains

Oregon

Kafe Dostoyevsky

In a few weeks, Ubisoft will make more changes, adding Kanal, Favela, Skyscraper, and Theme Park to the rotation. Keeping this in mind, you must learn the mentioned maps in order to know how attackers or defenders will prepare to face you during the round. Map knowledge is also vital for you to get ready for it. It allows you to differentiate between operators, allowing you to know which one is better or which one can complete or strengthen your team.

Always drone

If knowledge is key in Rainbow Six Siege, droning is logically a big part of it. Hidden cameras on defense, well-placed drones on attack... operators who can gather information are huge difference-makers. On defense, operators like Valkyrie and Echo, or on attack, operators like Twitch or Brava, are operators who can get a lot of vital information.

On attack, people tend to not drone. Sometimes, the current meta makes droning a bit useless, especially considering attackers can bring Deimos, Dokkaebi, Grim, or even Solid Snake to spot defenders on the map. Still, droning and yellow pings give you a sometimes unfair advantage over your enemies.

Plain and simple: use your drones smartly, and never die with a drone in your pocket! That will mean you wasted one of your precious drones.

Use the map to your advantage

Rainbow Six Siege isn't just a shooter; it's a tactical shooter. There's a lot behind Rainbow Six Siege, it's way more than just shooting people. Linked to our first advise, make sure to use the map to your advantage: make rotations, create new angles of sight... this way, opponents will have a lot more to think about and to consider. It also will give you new routes to escape duels or to approach enemies.

Team up with people, even randoms!

Rainbow Six Siege is a video game that is meant to be played in a team environment. Sometimes, SoloQ is what makes players feel better, especially those who are more introverted. However, a good flow of information and proper communication will increase your winning odds. As we said earlier, intel gathering tools are precious in Rainbow Six Siege. Therefore, sharing is crucial: you must do so in order to succeed in Rainbow Six Siege.

Know when to stop

Something that people do in Rainbow Six Siege (and other online titles) is to keep playing even when constantly losing matches. Doing so is basically shooting your own foot. You must be smart and know when to stop. If you're not feeling it one day, stop and continue the next one. Sometimes, a bad streak of results simply fogs your mind, making it harder for you to perform. Touch some grass, just some times.