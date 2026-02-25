Team Liquid part ways with reduct and Tiseis

Team Liquid have parted ways with Tassus "reduct" Issi and Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira. At the time of writing, the Blue Cavalry only consists of Gabriel "Maia" Maia, Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, and Victor "Daffo" Pedron following the retirement of André "nesk" Oliveira and the departures of Thiago "LENDA" Torres, as well as the now-confirmed exits of reduct and Tiseis.

Team Liquid come from a very difficult year in the BLAST R6 circuit as they missed out on every international competition played during the season. For the first time since the Six Invitational 2018, the Blue Cavalry missed out on the Six Invitational as they couldn't qualify for the edition played earlier this month.

Although Team Liquid's future in the scene is uncertain, rumors indicate that Team Liquid is going to pick up the majority of FURIA's former roster, which won RE:L0:AD and finished among the best six sides at the Six Invitational 2026. The players' departure from the Black Panthers has already been confirmed.