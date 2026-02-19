FURIA parts ways with Rainbow Six Siege roster except for HerdsZ

FURIA have parted ways with all of the members in their Rainbow Six Siege roster except for Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina.

FURIA's first stint in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene went from February 2020 to February 2023. After a year in the shadows, the Black Panthers returned after signing w7m esports' lineup, which had just won two back-to-back BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024.

Since FURIA's return to Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene, the Black Panthers won an international championship (RE:L0:AD), collected a third and a sixth-place finish at the Six Invitational 2025 and 2026, respectively, and won various regional stages. At the same time, they got back-to-back Top 4 finishes in the Esports World Cup editions played in 2024 and 2025.

Without a doubt, the former w7m esports roster and now also former FURIA lineup is one of the most successful teams in Rainbow Six Siege's scene, with their results only being matched by FaZe Clan's Six Invitational 2025 and 2025 winning roster and the PENTA / G2 Esports era.

Today's announcement is the end of an era. However, at the same time, it's also the start of two new exciting projects in Brazil. First, the one commanded by HerdsZ. Logically, the second will be the next chapter of the players that have just parted ways with the Black Panthers.