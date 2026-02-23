G2 Esports bench BlaZ

G2 Esports have announced the team's decision to bench Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas. The Frenchman had joined the samurai in June 2024 and competed in multiple international competitions alongside the European team, including the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Esports World Cup 2025, RE:L0:AD, and the Six Invitational 2026.

Throughout Year 10, BlaZ averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.95. At the Six Invitational 2026, the Frenchman averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.99, only above the team's IGL Karl "Alem4o" Zarth.

This is G2 Esports' first roster change since the arrival of Zack "Stompn" Lamb to replace Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönnen. Whilst the team confirmed BlaZ's benching, his substitute hasn't been unveiled yet.