Fluxo W7M and Volpz part ways

Fluxo W7M and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes have officially parted ways, ten days after finishing in fourth place at the Six Invitational 2026.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed of two fruitful stays in w7m esports. Alongside the former Bulls, volpz reached the Six Invitational 2023 grand final, one Esports World Cup grand final, two Six Major semifinals, and won the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Between both stints, it's also worth mentioning the Brazilian's stay in Team Liquid, where he reached the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Looking at volpz's season, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.04 across all of the competitions he played, except for the Copa Sul-Americana 2025. At the Six Invitational 2026, volpz averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.07, finishing the tournament with the ninth-highest K-D, a 252-215 (+37), and the sixth-highest entry balance, a 43-32 (+11).