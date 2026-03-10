Team Falcons part ways with Shaiiko

Team Falcons have parted ways with Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu. As SiegeGG first reported on February 23, Team Falcons had taken the decision to bench the Frenchman to replace him with the now former Team Secret player Marc "Jume" Steinmann. Whilst the German's signing hasn't been made official yet, Shaiiko's departure finally is.

This is the first time Shaiiko parts ways with a roster in his professional career since his return following his ban. The Frenchman joined Team BDS in March 2019 and was part of the Swiss esports organization until the team signed for Team Falcons. His departure from the Saudi Arabian esports organization has been announced exactly one year after Team Falcons unveiled the signing of the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists.

Since his signing for Team BDS, Shaiiko has won the Esports World Cup 2024, the Six Jönköping Major, and reached the Six Invitational 2025 grand final. During his time at Team BDS, Shaiiko also won multiple top flight regional competitions. Meanwhile, his best result as a Team Falcons player was a third-place finish at the Six Invitational 2026.

Shaiiko's next steps in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene haven't been unveiled yet. However, we expect these to be revealed in the upcoming days, as Europe and MENA's top flight is expected to kick off in just three weeks.