Sources: Team Falcons bench Shaiiko, Jume to replace the Frenchman

According to information obtained by SiegeGG, Team Falcons have taken the decision to bench Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu. The team is currently listening to offers for the 27-year-old. He is expected to be replaced by Team Secret's Marc "Jume" Steinmann.

The Frenchman joined Team BDS in May 2019 and has been part of the European core since then. Under Team BDS, Shaiiko won the Six Jönköping Major, the Esports World Cup 2024, and reached the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, among other regional victories and major individual honors.

He was Team Falcons' highest-rated player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08. Since the start of the season, the Frenchman averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.10.

To replace the Frenchman, Team Falcons have decided to sign the until-now Team Secret player, Jume. The German was Team Secret's second-highest rated player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11, only behind Noah "Noa" Urwitz's 1.12. However, he was Team Secret's highest-rated player this season with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11. At the time of writing, no decision has been made by Team Secret to replace the German.

According to our sources, Team Falcons are now listening to offers for Shaiiko. Considering the player's contrasted individual skills and Rainbow Six Siege career, his departure and signing will be one of the main talking points of the window.