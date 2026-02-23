Oxygen Esports part ways with Forrest

Oxygen Esports have parted ways with Roman "Forrest" Breaux. It's the team's third confirmed departure since the transfer window opened as Evan "Yoggah" Nelson was benched and Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil became a free agent. At the time of writing, the only two players left in the roster are Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez.

Forrest was announced as an Oxygen Esports player in March 2025 as he joined from Spacestation, which he had represented for two seasons. Before that, he had played for teams like Astralis and eUnited, among others.

Since he joined Oxygen Esports, the green roster managed to stay among one of the best teams in the North American region, qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026.