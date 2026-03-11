Black Dragons and AsK part ways for second time

Black Dragons have announced the departure of Gabriel "AsK" Santos from the Brazilian team. The 23-year-old had parted ways with the dragons for the first time less than a year ago when he signed for Team Liquid, in what was his return to the Blue Cavalry. His second stint with the blue roster didn't last for long as he returned to Black Dragons four months later. In his second spell for Black Dragons, the Brazilians qualified for the Six Invitational 2026.

Following spells under Team Liquid and Black Dragons, AsK is highly-experienced despite making his professional debut in late 2021. Alongside the Blue Cavalry, AsK played in five international events including the Six Invitationals played in 2022 and 2023, the Six Charlotte Major, the Six Jönköping Major, and RE:L0:AD. Under Black Dragons, the Brazilian played at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2026.

Shortly after Black Dragons' announcement, AsK posted on his personal X account that he "will soon announce my new home." Considering his post included an English version, the Brazilian's future could join a team based outside of the South American region.