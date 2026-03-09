100 Thieves announce Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11

100 Thieves have unveiled the team's first Rainbow Six Siege lineup, including the majority of Oxygen Esports' latest roster and two former DarkZero Esports players.

Coming from Oxygen Esports, the team includes Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez, as well as Oxygen Esports' former staff members Luiz "Kizi" Sirico and Kaique "Kpan" Pantojo. The lineup also includes the two former DarkZero Esports players Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne and Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano.

The most shocking addition to 100 Thieves roster is certainly is Panbazou, as the American player had announced his retirement in November 2025 shortly before the North America League 2025 Regional Finals.

Including two Major champions in Panbazou (Six Raleigh Major) and SpiriTz (BLAST R6 Major Munich) as well as a big part of Oxygen Esports' previous Rainbow Six Siege squad, which qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026, the expectations around 100 Thieves are pretty high, especially considering the recent changes in Spacestation and DarkZero Esports.