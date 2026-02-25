Virtue announces retirement from professional Rainbow Six Siege

Jake "Virtue" Grannan has announced his retirement as a professional Rainbow Six Siege player. The Australian will now focus on his personal life.

The Australian has been active since 2018 when he made his professional debut for Dark Sided. He signed for Fnatic a few months before the Six Invitational 2019, where he made his international debut with a Top 8 finish.

After a season in Fnatic, which ended with a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2020, the Australian signed for G2 Esports. With the samurai, Virtue became a world champion as the team won the Six Invitational 2023. His career as a G2 Esports played came to an end in June 2024 as he joined Team Secret, where he played for six months. Then, he signed for Team BDS, making international appearances in RE:L0:AD and the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Virtue is the most successful Australian player in Rainbow Six Siege's history. Therefore, his retirement is a big loss for the APAC scene, even though most of his career took place in Europe.