BLAST R6 Major Japan: Everything we know so far

The BLAST R6 Major Japan will be the first Rainbow Six Siege international competition to be held in APAC since the Pro League Season 10 Finals, which took place in Tokoname, Japan. It will be the second BLAST R6 Major of the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season, as the first one will be the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

It's worth noting that the BLAST R6 Major Japan isn't the competition's final name. The tournament will be renamed once Ubisoft announce the competition's official city. Therefore, if the event were to be held in Tokyo, the competition would be renamed from BLAST R6 Major Japan to BLAST R6 Major Tokyo.

Here's everything we know so far about the BLAST R6 Major Japan:

Dates and location

The BLAST R6 Major Japan will be played in TBA, Japan, between November 6 and November 15, 2026. As mentioned earlier, it will be APAC's first international Rainbow Six Siege competition since November 2019. It's a competition that all APAC fans had been awaiting for years, and, fortunately for them, it's finally happening.

We will update this article as soon as the official location and venue are announced.

Teams

The BLAST R6 Major Japan will include 20 teams. It will follow the same format as the one seen in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Unlike previous editions of the BLAST R6 Major, the tournaments held in Year 11 will include Chinese lineups following the creation of the recently-announced CN League 2026. Ubisoft first unveiled the competition during the Six Invitational 2026.

Here's how spots will be distributed in the BLAST R6 Major Japan:

Four teams from the Europe and MENA League 2026 Stage 2

Four teams from the North America League 2026 Stage 2

Four teams from the South America League 2026 S tage 2

tage 2 Four teams from the APAC League 2026 Stage 2

Four teams from the CN League 2026 Stage 2

Format

Ubisoft and BLAST have yet to unveil the exact details of how the format of the BLAST R6 Majors played this season will work. Based on previous years, here's how we expect the tournament to work:

Play-ins : Eight teams to compete in the play-in stage, best four to advance to the Swiss Stage

: Eight teams to compete in the play-in stage, best four to advance to the Swiss Stage Swiss Stage : Sixteen teams to compete in the Swiss Stage, best eight to advance to the Playoffs

: Sixteen teams to compete in the Swiss Stage, best eight to advance to the Playoffs Playoffs: Open to the crowd, best team ends up lifting the trophy

Note: Information related to the format of the BLAST R6 Major Japan hasn't been confirmed yet. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

Previous BLAST R6 Major editions and champion

The BLAST R6 Major Japan will be the seventh BLAST R6 Major edition. It will be the first played in the APAC region, therefore, fans expect it to be special. Here's a look at previous editions and their respective champions: