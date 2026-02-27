Ninjas in Pyjamas part ways with kondz

Ninjas in Pyjamas have parted ways with Raul "kondz" Romão. The Brazilian had joined the shinobi in December 2022. He was the longest-standing player in the roster only surpassed by Six Invitational 2021 champion Gabriel "pino" Fernandes, who joined in October 2019.

Kondz made his professional debut for Santos e-Sports in early 2021. After almost a year in Brazil's Tier 2, the player returned to the region's top flight after joining TropiCaos. Shortly later, he signed for Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Alongside the shinobi, the Brazilian took part in two editions of the Six Invitational (2024 and 2026) as well as three BLAST R6 Majors, including Copenhagen, Atlanta, and Berlin. He also competed in the Esports World Cup 2025.

At the time of writing, kondz's next chapter in Rainbow Six Siege's professional scene hasn't been announced yet. However, as the transfer window is approaching its final days, we expect his future to be revealed in the near future.